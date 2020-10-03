Live
News

Jordan’s King Abdullah accepts prime minister’s resignation

Omar al-Razzaz will stay on as a caretaker premier until the king designates a successor to oversee parliamentary elections on November 10.

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years [File: Reuters]
King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years [File: Reuters]
3 Oct 2020

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz but asked him to stay on in a caretaker capacity until he designates a successor to oversee parliamentary elections in November, according to local media.

The monarch dissolved Parliament last Sunday at the end of its four-year term, in a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.

“As I accept your resignation, I instruct you and the government to continue working until a prime minister is chosen and the new government is formed,” the king was quoted as saying by the al-Ghad news outlet in a statement, stressing “the need to work with vigour, determination and perseverance during this period because of the coronavirus pandemic”.

“Dealing with the virus means taking continuous action and making decisions [regarding it] without delay.”

To date, the country has registered 14,479 coronavirus cases and 88 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In recent weeks, the government has been widely criticised for failing to contain a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

King Abdullah appointed al-Razzaz prime minister in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years against tax increases sought by the International Monetary Fund to reduce Jordan’s large public debt.

Observers say a wider shake-up and a new assembly after the November 10 vote could help ease popular disenchantment about economic hardships worsened by the impact of COVID-19 and limits on civil and political freedoms under emergency laws.

Jordan’s economy is expected to shrink by 6 percent in 2010 as it tackles its worst economic crisis in many years, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic.

Jordan, which is hosting more than 650,000 Syrian refugees, remains heavily reliant on foreign aid.

Historically, prime ministers have been appointed for as little as one month or as long as three years, mainly to enact specific laws or resolve domestic or regional crises, after which they were dismissed.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]

Top Thai zoo official shot dead amid missing wildlife scandal

The illegal trade in wildlife generates about $25bn in criminal income each year [File: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images]

American Voter: Joseph Kim

Joseph Kim's top election issue is political polarisation [Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]