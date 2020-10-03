Live
News

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Jailed over security breaches, Adelkhah will have to wear an ankle bracelet while on furlough.

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]
Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]
3 Oct 2020

Iran has temporarily released Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah, who has been in prison over national security charges, according to her lawyer.

Adelkhah “was released with an electronic bracelet. She is now with her family in Tehran”, lawyer Saeed Dehghan said on Saturday, without giving other details.

“We hope this temporary release will become final,” he added.

A research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, Adelkhah was arrested in June last year. On May 16, she was sentenced to six years in prison for “gathering and conspiring against national security”.

In June, the Iranian judiciary’s official Mizan news agency quoted a spokesman as saying that “the appeals court has upheld Adelkhah’s five-year jail sentence.

“Of course she has another sentence which is one-and-half years but considering the time she has been in jail, she will only serve five years in total,” Gholamhossein Esmaili said at the time.

‘Arbitrarily arrested’

Born in Iran in 1959 but living in France since 1977, Adelkhah is a citizen of both countries.

The anthropologist has maintained her innocence, while French authorities have called the charges baseless and demanded that Adelkhah be released, saying her detention was harming trust between the two countries. In early June, French President Emmanuel Macron said Adelkhah had been “arbitrarily arrested in Iran” and called her detainment “unacceptable”.

Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality, has sharply criticised France’s calls for Adelkhah’s release as “interference” in its internal affairs.

Adelkhah’s French colleague and partner Roland Marchal, who was detained along with her, was released in March in an apparent prisoner swap.

His release came after France freed Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad, held over alleged violations of United States sanctions against Tehran.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]

Top Thai zoo official shot dead amid missing wildlife scandal

The illegal trade in wildlife generates about $25bn in criminal income each year [File: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images]

American Voter: Joseph Kim

Joseph Kim's top election issue is political polarisation [Al Jazeera]

‘There is no work’: Hondurans brave risks in US-bound caravan

More than 3,000 Honduran migrants and asylum seekers entered Guatemala on Thursday without undergoing the required immigration and health checks [Johan Ordonez/AFP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]