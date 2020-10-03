Live
News|Military

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the Canadian warship sailed into Taiwan Strait from the South China Sea.

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]
Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]
3 Oct 2020

A Canadian warship has sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, the island’s defence ministry said on Saturday, a voyage that comes at a time of heightened military tension between China and Taiwan and which could anger Beijing.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military activity around the island in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the unofficial midway line buffer in the strait.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Taiwan Strait from the South China Sea and was heading in a northerly direction after leaving the waterway.

Taiwan’s armed forces monitored the ship while it was in the strait, it said, adding that the situation was normal. The ministry did not elaborate.

Canada’s navy has sailed through the Taiwan Strait before, including in September of last year.

The US Navy has also been conducting regular passages through the strait.

China tends to denounce such sailings.

In August, its military labelled the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin’s sailing through the strait an “extremely dangerous” move.

China-Canada relations have soured since Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, in late 2018.

She was arrested on a warrant from the United States charging her with bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to break US sanctions. China has demanded her release.

Soon after Meng’s detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, charging them with espionage.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Sudan’s government, rebels sign landmark deal

Rebels leaders gesture after the signing of the peace agreement [Samir Bol/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Belgium detains Rwanda genocide suspects

Some 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus, died in the 1994 genocide [File: Ben Curtis/AP]

Deadly car bomb targets gov’t building in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

An injured child is carried to a hospital following a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province on October 3, 2020 (Photo by NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP) (AFP)
Most Read

Five things you need to know about Trump’s COVID-19 infection

Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Hathras gang rape: India police suspended amid public outcry

On average, 87 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau [Reuters]

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]