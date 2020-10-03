Live
News

Belgium detains Rwanda genocide suspects

Two suspects detained in Brussels and another in the province of Hainault, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Some 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus, died in the 1994 genocide [File: Ben Curtis/AP]
Some 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus, died in the 1994 genocide [File: Ben Curtis/AP]
3 Oct 2020

Three men suspected of involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide have been arrested and charged in Belgium with serious abuse of human rights, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

The office gave no details about the three but said their identities had been established with the help of witness testimony collected in Rwanda by a Belgian investigation.

“Two were arrested [on] Tuesday in Brussels and the third [on] Wednesday in Hainault (province),” said Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

“All three have been charged with serious human rights abuses,” the spokesman said, confirming a report in the weekly publication Vif/L’Express.

One of the men has been put under electronic surveillance while the two others are in detention, he said.

Whether the men face trial will be “decided in the end by the dossier compiled by the investigating magistrate and the prosecutor’s office,” Van Duyse said.

Some 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus, died in the 1994 genocide.

Belgium has held five trials since 2001 of Rwandans implicated in the killings, with four that year – including two nuns – sentenced to terms of up to 20 years for handing over Tutsis in their shelter to Hutu fighters.

Last December, former senior Rwandan official Fabien Neretse was found guilty of genocide and sentenced to 25 years’ prison.

Source : AFP
More from News

Sudan’s government, rebels sign landmark deal

Rebels leaders gesture after the signing of the peace agreement [Samir Bol/Reuters]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Deadly car bomb targets gov’t building in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

An injured child is carried to a hospital following a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province on October 3, 2020 (Photo by NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP) (AFP)
Most Read

Five things you need to know about Trump’s COVID-19 infection

Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Hathras gang rape: India police suspended amid public outcry

On average, 87 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau [Reuters]

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]