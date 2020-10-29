Knife attack in Nice sends France into further shock: Live news

Three people killed in stabbing assault and several more wounded, with mayor describing crime as act of ‘terrorism’.

An attacker with a knife killed at least three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, French officials said, in an incident the city’s mayor described as an act of “terrorism”.

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter that the attacker had been detained. French media said the suspect was in hospital.

The exact motive of the attack was unclear.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between France and the Muslim world over French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent speech critiquing Islam, and amid renewed public support in France for the right to show caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

The caricatures, which are deeply offensive to Muslims, are part of a renewed debate on freedom of expression after French teacher Samuel Paty was killed earlier this month after showing the images to his students.

51 mins ago

French prosecutors say ‘terror’ probe opened into Nice attack

France’s national anti-terror prosecutors said Thursday they have opened a murder inquiry after a man killed three people at a basilica in central Nice and wounded several others.

French policemen stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice’s Notre Dame church [Valery Hache/AFP]

53 mins ago

Two killed, several wounded in knife attack

At least two people have been killed and more are wounded after a knife attack in Nice. Here’s our full story.

Hello. This is Usaid Siddiqui in Toronto, Canada bringing you the latest on the kinife attack that took place on Thursday in the southern French city of Nice.