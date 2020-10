Several inmates killed in Herat prison riot: Afghan officials

At least eight killed and 12 others, including prison guards, wounded during a riot in a facility holding nearly 2,000 prisoners.

Rioting at a prison in western Afghanistan has left at least eight inmates dead, provincial officials told the Associated Press news agency on Thursday.

The violence erupted on Wednesday night at the prison in the city of Herat, the capital of the western Herat province, according to Mohammad Rafiq Shirzai, a spokesman for the provincial health department.

He said 12 others – eight inmates and four prison guards – were wounded in the outbreak at the facility, which holds approximately 2,000 prisoners.

It was not immediately known if there are any Taliban fighters at the penitentiary.

The rioting erupted after prison guards began clearing some partitions created by the prisoners in the so-called Block 5 of the prison, said Jelani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The police tried to collect “unnecessary items in the possession of the prisoners, which the prisoners resisted,” he said.

One of the eight fatalities had gunshot wounds, Shirzai said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

According to a provincial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media, the prisoners set fire to one prison block.

Farhad and Shirzai could not confirm that.

Afghan prisons have occasionally seen rioting, with inmates seeking better conditions in the notoriously overcrowded facilities, many of which are poorly built.

The country’s largest prison, Pul-e-Charkhi on Kabul’s outskirts, was built in the 1970s to house 5,000 prisoners, but now holds 10,500.

A riot there in May 2019 killed four inmates and injured dozens, including police officers.