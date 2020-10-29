Live
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt

Suspected assailant detained after carrying out attack, in which at least three people were killed, according to officials.

French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack [Valery Hache/AFP]
29 Oct 2020

An attacker with a knife killed at least three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, officials said, in an incident the city’s mayor described as “terrorism”.

Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

Estrosi tweeted: “I can confirm everything suggests this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica,” in central Nice.

A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after the knife attack in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]
President Emmanuel Macron was heading to the city, while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin held a crisis meeting as he warned people to avoid the site of the attack.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened into an attack with a terrorist connection.

“France is once again the victim of Islamic-fascism,” tweeted Estrosi.

Meanwhile, the lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new coronavirus restrictions – the country will go into a fresh lockdown on Friday, and held a moment of silence for the victims.

A security officer in the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020 [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
Thursday’s attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.

French forensics officers arrive at the site [Valery Hache/AFP]
It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider deeply offensive.

Since Paty’s killing, French officials – backed by many citizens – have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the slain teacher.

That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with some governments accusing French leader Emmanuel Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

Police officers secure the area after a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020 [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
Rebecca Rosman contributed to this report from Paris. 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

