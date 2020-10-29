Infographic: France’s cartoon controversy

Insulting cartoons published in the name of freedom of speech have generated angry protests by Muslims worldwide.

In the last 15 years, several European newspapers and magazines have courted controversy by publishing provocative cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, a revered figure by all Muslims worldwide.

These cartoons, which Muslims have criticised as insulting, Islamophobic, and linking terrorism to Islam, have set in motion a series of global protests and reactions.

In the deadly 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, the French magazine’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad were cited as a reason for the assault.

(Al Jazeera)