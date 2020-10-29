Live
News

Infographic: France’s cartoon controversy

Insulting cartoons published in the name of freedom of speech have generated angry protests by Muslims worldwide.

A police officer stands guard near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in September [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
A police officer stands guard near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in September [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
29 Oct 2020

In the last 15 years, several European newspapers and magazines have courted controversy by publishing provocative cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, a revered figure by all Muslims worldwide.

These cartoons, which Muslims have criticised as insulting, Islamophobic, and linking terrorism to Islam, have set in motion a series of global protests and reactions.

In the deadly 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, the French magazine’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad were cited as a reason for the assault.

(Al Jazeera)
Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast: UN

The number of departures from West Africa to the Canary Islands has significantly increased in recent weeks [File: Sameer al-Doumy/AFP]

France church attack: What we know so far

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

China unveils 5-year plan with tech ambitions at its core

China's new five-year growth plan elevates the country's self-reliance in technology into a national strategic pillar [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

French Muslims express ‘anger, sadness’ after Nice attack

Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice after Thursday's attack [Eric Gaillard/AFP]
Most Read

France to more than double number of soldiers deployed: Live

Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

World leaders, Christian figures decry attack at Nice church

A relative of a victim of the knife attack cries in front of the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

Timeline: A series of attacks in France amid a debate over Islam

People chant slogans as they set fire to French flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan [Reuters]

Polls show Biden winning: Can you believe them?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, Georgia, where polls show he is in a competitive race with President Donald Trump [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]