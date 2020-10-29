World leaders, Christian figures decry attack at Nice church

World expresses solidarity and support for France after an attacker killed three people.

World leaders and prominent Christian figures have expressed their solidarity with France after a deadly attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice.

Three people were killed by a man armed with a knife in what investigators are treating as “an act of terrorism”.

The assailant was wounded by police and hospitalised after the killings at the Notre Dame Basilica, less than a kilometre (half-mile) from the site in 2016 where another attacker ploughed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd, killing dozens.

The incident took place amid growing tensions between France and the Muslim world, triggered by French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comment on October 2 that Islam is a religion in “crisis” globally.

The fallout grew after a French teacher was killed on October 16. Samuel Paty was beheaded in broad daylight after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which are deeply offensive to Muslims, to his students. While Muslims have condemned the killing, they fear a crackdown targeting Muslim organisations and are upset by the renewed support for the right to show the cartoons, which often suggest Islam and “terrorism” are linked.

This is how the world reacted to the Nice’s knife attack:

Pope Francis is praying for the victims and has called for an end to all “terrorist violence”.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis had been informed about Thursday’s attack and had expressed his solidarity with the Catholic community in France.

In a statement, Bruni said the attack “sowed death in a place of love and consolation.”

He said Francis was praying for an end to such violence and “for people to look at each other again as brothers and sisters and not as enemies.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK stood steadfast with France.

“I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica,” Johnson said on Twitter in both English and French.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack.

“No reason could legitimise or excuse killing someone or violence. Those who conducted this savage attack at a sacred place of worship do not clearly share any religious, humane or moral values,” said a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman.

“Turkey is in solidarity with French people as a nation who also lost her citizens to terrorism,” added the spokesman.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he “stands in solidarity” with the French people.

Toute ma solidarité avec la France et les Français. Mes pensées vont aux victimes de l’attaque abominable de #Nice et à leurs proches. Toute l’Europe est avec vous. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 29, 2020

Translation: All my solidarity with France and the French. My thoughts are with the victims of the heinous attack on Nice and their loved ones. All of Europe is with you.

Russia’s Kremlin said it was unacceptable to kill people, but also wrong to insult the feelings of religious believers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany stood with France after the “brutal” knife attack.

“I am deeply shaken by the brutal murders in the church in Nice. My thoughts are with the relatives of those murdered and injured. Germany stands with France at this difficult time,” she said in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed his solidarity, saying the French were “not alone in the battle against extremism”.

Pour la deuxième fois en peu de temps, la France est touchée par un abominable acte terroriste, cette fois à Nice. Nos pensées vont aux proches des victimes. À nos amis français nous disons : vous n’êtes pas seuls dans le combat contre l’extrémisme, les Pays-Bas sont à vos côtés. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 29, 2020

Translation: For the second time in a short time, France is hit by an abominable terrorist act, this time in Nice. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones. To our French friends, we say: You are not alone in the fight against extremism, the Netherlands is at your side.

Italy‘s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned the “vile” attack, stressing on the importance of defending certain values, he said on Twitter both in Italian and French.

“The vile attack… will not shake the common front defending the values of freedom and peace,” Conte posted on Twitter, adding “our convictions are stronger than fanaticism, hatred and terror.”

Nous Sommes Unis! — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) October 29, 2020

Translation: The vile attack on the Nice cathedral will not weaken our common front in defence of the values of peace and freedom. Our convictions are stronger than fanaticism, hatred and terror. We are close to the families of the victims and to our French brothers. We are united!

Reactions came also from Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio who expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, adding in a tweet that Italy “repudiates any extremism and remains alongside France in the fight against terrorism and any violent radicalism”.