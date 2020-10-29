Live
News

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung charged with secession

Former 19-year-old leader of independence group is being held in custody as he awaits trial for secession under China-imposed security law.

Tony Chung is a former member of Studentlocalism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong's independence from China [Isaac Lawrence/ AFP].
Tony Chung is a former member of Studentlocalism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong's independence from China [Isaac Lawrence/ AFP].
29 Oct 2020

A teenage former leader of a pro-independence group in Hong Kong who tried to seek shelter in the United States Consulate has been charged with secession, becoming the second person to be prosecuted for advocating independence under the territory’s sweeping China-imposed national security law.

Tony Chung, 19, appeared in court on Thursday charged with secession, money laundering and conspiring to publish seditious content, two days after he was arrested in a Hong Kong coffee shop close to the consulate.

He was denied bail and his next court appearance is set for January 7.

Chung is a former member of Studentlocalism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China. The group disbanded its Hong Kong network shortly before China enacted its new security law in late June, but has kept its international chapters going.

The contentious security legislation punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, sedition, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Tong Ying-kit was the first person to be charged with secession under the new law. The 23-year-old was arrested in July after hanging a “Liberate Hong Kong” banner on his motorbike and allegedly riding into a group of police officers. He has also been remanded in custody.

Chung was also picked up in July on suspicion of being involved in an organisation that swore to fight for an independent Hong Kong but was given bail.

Two other activists from the same group – Yanni Ho and William Chan – were also arrested then and again on Tuesday. The court allowed them bail.

Beijing has said the national security law is necessary to bring stability to the former British colony after a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests that started in June 2019.

Critics of the legislation say it is being used to crush wide-ranging freedoms granted to the city for at least 50 years when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

A number of people have found asylum overseas since the legislation was imposed and the United Kingdom, the territory’s former colonial ruler, has given all Hong Kong people with British National Overseas (BNO) status the right to settle and a path to citizenship.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves one dead, several hurt

US senators push to sell bunker-busting bombs to Israel

Under a principle of preserving Israel’s 'qualitative military edge', the US consults with Israel on proposed sales of advanced arms to other countries in the region [File: Valda Kalnina/EPA]

Ex-DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ op-ed criticising Trump

In this March 5, 2019, photo, Senator Rob Portman, left, talks with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, right, and her chief of staff Miles Taylor departs after the Republican Caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC [File: Alex Brandon/AP]

Pakistan’s Imran Khan urges Muslim unity against Islamophobia

Imran Khan called on leaders from Muslim-majority states to band together to tackle 'rising Islamophobia' [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan says Armenia used cluster bombs in deadly Barda attack

Wednesday's attacks came despite a US-brokered truce agreed at the weekend [Seymur Kazimov/Al Jazeera]

Pakistan’s top Islamic body approves construction of Hindu temple

A general view of the Shri Krishna Temple in Mithi, some 320km (198 miles) from Karachi [File: Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]

Muslim world’s falling-out with France deepens: Live news

A Palestinian burns a picture depicting French President Emmanuel Macron [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]

Tanzanians vote in elections marred by accusations of fraud

More than 29 million people have registered to vote in Wednesday's election [Patrick Meinhardt/AFP]