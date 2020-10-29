Live
News|Emmanual Macron

French Muslims express ‘anger, sadness’ after Nice attack

Latest attack comes amid heightened tensions between France and Muslim world over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice after Thursday's attack [Eric Gaillard/AFP]
Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice after Thursday's attack [Eric Gaillard/AFP]
29 Oct 2020

French Muslims reacted with horror at Thursday’s killing of three citizens in the seaside town of Nice, saying the crime is representative of neither their faith nor values.

The attack, which took place inside a church, is the third of its kind in a little over a month and comes amid heightened tensions between Muslim countries and France.

Several calls to boycott French goods were made last week after President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to caricature Prophet Muhammad.

Macron’s comments came after the brutal killing of Samuel Paty, a middle school teacher who showed his pupils drawings of the prophet during a discussion on free speech.

Yasser Louati, a French civil rights activist, said perpetrators of such crimes make no distinction between Muslims and Christians and subscribed to an ideology alien to Islam.

“A woman was beheaded inside a church, this means these people have nothing to do with the sacred. There are no moral boundaries for them,” Louati told Al Jazeera.

“About 750 people were killed in mosques across the world, why can’t we connect the dots and see that this ideology has been spreading that we lost so far the battle of ideas.

“We deal with these attacks as if they were separate from one another when they are not.”

‘Sinking into madness’

Idriss Sihamedi, an activist whose prominent Barakacity charity was dissolved by authorities on Wednesday over allegations it incited hatred, denounced the knife attack.

“These attacks are serious, and the fact this is happening in places where people come to seek peace makes it doubly serious,” he said in a tweet.

“Support for the families of the victims, but also for the faithful. France is sinking into madness, hatred, anger, and revenge.”

Meanwhile, Faiza Ben Mohammed, a journalist, thought it useful to remind her huge social media following of the prophet’s championing of values such as peace and coexistence.

“The Prophet Muhammad said: ‘Whoever harms a Jew or Christian will find in me his adversary on the Day of Judgement.”

Fatima Ouassak of the parents’ syndicate Front de Mères expressed sympathy for the victims’ families, saying it was important for people to stand in solidarity in these trying times.

“[We are] against the hate-makers responsible for the infernal cycle and the climate of terror of which we are victims, let’s stick together! Solidarity, equality, justice and respect for human dignity.”

This was also the case with Sebastien Abdelhamid, a television host, who expressed “anger and disgust” over what happened in Nice.

“All my thoughts to the victims and their families. What barbarism … these people are not human… It is not possible #nice.”

Others expressed outrage at how some members of the political establishment were attempting to exploit the event for political ends.

Reacting to the news in a tweet, far-right leader Marine Le Pen said “the dramatic acceleration of Islamic acts of war against our fellow citizens … requires … a global response aimed at eradicating Islamism” from French soil.

“You do realise she is using the attack in her political interest … before even showing her support for the victims,” said one Twitter user.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast: UN

The number of departures from West Africa to the Canary Islands has significantly increased in recent weeks [File: Sameer al-Doumy/AFP]

France church attack: What we know so far

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

China unveils 5-year plan with tech ambitions at its core

China's new five-year growth plan elevates the country's self-reliance in technology into a national strategic pillar [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Infographic: France’s cartoon controversy

A police officer stands guard near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in September [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
Most Read

France to more than double number of soldiers deployed: Live

Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

World leaders, Christian figures decry attack at Nice church

A relative of a victim of the knife attack cries in front of the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

Timeline: A series of attacks in France amid a debate over Islam

People chant slogans as they set fire to French flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan [Reuters]

Polls show Biden winning: Can you believe them?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, Georgia, where polls show he is in a competitive race with President Donald Trump [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]