Live
News|Religion

France church attack: What we know so far

A knife-wielding assailant beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist attack.

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]
Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]
29 Oct 2020

France is facing the fear of deadly attacks after several people were stabbed at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice, prompting the country to raise its security alert status to the highest level.

This is what we know so far:

What happened?

A knife-wielding attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people at the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice.

The man entered the building and slit the throat of a church employee, partially beheaded an elderly woman, and badly wounded another woman, according to a police source.

The employee and the elderly woman died on the spot, the other woman managed to make it out of the church into a nearby cafe, but she later died from her wounds, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told reporters at the scene. None of the victims has so far been named.

The sexton – a member of staff responsible for the upkeep of the church – was in his late 40s or early 50s.

Prosecutors are treating the assault as an act of terrorism.

When did the attack happen?

The attack took place on Thursday at about 9am local time (08:00 GMT), and it came just days after thousands rallied across France in solidarity with teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded for having shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

It was not immediately clear if Thursday’s attack was connected to the cartoons, which Muslims consider blasphemous.

Who is behind the attack?

According to reports by French news agency AFP, the man suspected of the attack is a 21-year-old Tunisian who arrived in Europe a few weeks ago, sources close to the inquiry said.

The suspect landed in late September on the Italian island of Lampedusa, where he was placed in virus quarantine by authorities before being released with an order to leave Italian territory.

He arrived in France in early October, sources said.

“The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained. He is on his way to the hospital, he is alive,” Mayor Estrosi told reporters.

A woman kneels by a police car after the knife attack in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

Was it only one attack?

Other confrontations and attacks were reported in the southern French city of Avignon where police killed a man who threatened passersby with a handgun.

Shortly after the Nice attack, police in the city of Lyon said they arrested an Afghan who was spotted carrying a 30cm (12-inch) knife while trying to board a tram.

In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, state television reported a Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and injuring a guard at the French consulate. The French embassy said the guard was in hospital though his life was not in danger.

Reaction

President Emmanuel Macron visited Nice after the attack calling it an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

Macron announced increased surveillance of churches by France’s Sentinelle military patrols, which would be bolstered to 7,000 troops from 3,000.

“Quite clearly, it is France that is being attacked,” he said. “If we are attacked, it is because of our values.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France’s security alert to its highest level and said the government’s response would be firm and implacable.

In Paris, legislators in the National Assembly observed a minute’s silence in solidarity with the victims. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said the people of Nice “can count on the support of the city of Paris and of Parisians”.

A representative of the French Council for the Muslim Faith strongly condemned the attack. “As a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, I call on all Muslims in France to cancel all the celebrations of the holiday of Mawlid.”

The holiday is the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad and was celebrated on Thursday.

World leaders expressed solidarity with France after the attack.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast: UN

The number of departures from West Africa to the Canary Islands has significantly increased in recent weeks [File: Sameer al-Doumy/AFP]

China unveils 5-year plan with tech ambitions at its core

China's new five-year growth plan elevates the country's self-reliance in technology into a national strategic pillar [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Infographic: France’s cartoon controversy

A police officer stands guard near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in September [Charles Platiau/Reuters]

French Muslims express ‘anger, sadness’ after Nice attack

Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice after Thursday's attack [Eric Gaillard/AFP]
Most Read

Timeline: A series of attacks in France amid a debate over Islam

People chant slogans as they set fire to French flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan [Reuters]

Polls show Biden winning: Can you believe them?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, Georgia, where polls show he is in a competitive race with President Donald Trump [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

UN official expresses ‘deep concern’ over Prophet cartoon row

Muslims shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Mumbai [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead

French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack [Valery Hache/AFP]