Live
News|Imran Khan

Pakistan PM: Talks with India only if Kashmir ‘siege’ is lifted

Imran Khan says he is open to dialogue if Kashmiris are given the right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions.

Imran Khan said he would engage in dialogue with India only if it reversed what Pakistan calls the 'occupation' of Kashmir [AFP]
Imran Khan said he would engage in dialogue with India only if it reversed what Pakistan calls the 'occupation' of Kashmir [AFP]
28 Oct 2020

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that he is prepared to hold talks with neighbouring India only if it lifts its “military siege” on Indian-administered Kashmir and gives its residents the right to self-determination.

Khan made the remarks during a short video address released on Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of the day Indian security forces entered the part of Kashmir it administers in 1947, two months after both India and Pakistan gained independence from the British.

In his speech, Khan said he would engage in dialogue with India only if it took steps to reverse what Pakistan terms New Delhi’s “occupation” of India’s only Muslim-majority region.

“I am ready [for talks], but for that, you will need to end the military siege that you have imposed on Kashmir, and the second thing is that you will need to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination as per the United Nations’ resolutions,” said Khan.

Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in full but administer separate portions of it, divided by a Line of Control, across which a tenuous ceasefire has been in place since 2003.

In August 2019, India revoked a constitutional provision that had given Indian-administered Kashmir a measure of autonomy, bringing it into the country’s administrative and governance mainstream.

The move was accompanied by the influx of tens of thousands of troops into the territory, where an armed separatist movement has raged for years.

A curfew was imposed across the mountainous Himalayan territory, with severe restrictions on public gatherings, communication and other civil liberties and hundreds of people arrested.

The restrictions have continued after the coronavirus pandemic erupted in March.

In his comments on Tuesday, Khan decried what he termed a “military siege” of Kashmir’s citizens in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“They are neither Indian citizens, and neither do they have the right of self-determination that was given by the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

In 1948, the UN Security Council passed a resolution mandating that both sides cease hostilities to pave the way for a plebiscite where Kashmiris would be given the right to choose between joining either Pakistan or India.

But New Delhi has continued to tighten its control over the Muslim-majority region with a large military presence and a series of legislation aimed at suppressing the separatist voices.

Khan’s statement on Tuesday coincided with India enacting new laws that allow any Indian national to buy land in Indian-administered Kashmir, spurring allegations about New Delhi planning a demographic change in the region.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

‘Not safe to go back’: Sudanese in Israel fear deportation

Israel says about 6,000 Sudanese live in the country, most of them asylum seekers who are not always allowed to work and cannot take up Israeli citizenship [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Typhoon Molave slams into Vietnam, dozens missing

Authorities relocated approximately 375,000 people to safety, cancelled hundreds of flights [EPA]

Turkey condemns Charlie Hebdo over Erdogan cartoon: Live news

Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-France protest in Istanbul [Emrah Gurel/AP]

India enacts new laws in Kashmir allowing outsiders to buy land

Kashmiri women carry firewood collected from the nearby forest at Gagangir village near Srinagar [File: Dar Yasin/AP]
Most Read

Muslim world’s falling-out with France deepens: Live news

A Palestinian burns a picture depicting French President Emmanuel Macron [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]

#IStandWithFrance trends in India amid outrage in Muslim world

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian PM Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, in this August 22, 2019 photo [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]

Russian strike on Syria’s Idlib fighters a ‘message’ to Turkey

People attend a funeral for fighters killed in an air strike in the city of Idlib [AP Photo]

Nigerian judge throws out homosexuality case against 47 men

Some of the men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex sit inside a court in Lagos, Nigeria October 27, 2020 [Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS] (Reuters)