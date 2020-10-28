Live
News|Uighur

Young Americans are least likely to wear masks: CDC

More people are using masks since the COVID-19 pandemic started but 18 to 29-year-olds more likely to ignore safety measures, according to CDC survey.

Among those ages 18 to 29, mask-wearing only increased from 69.6 percent in April to 86.1 percent in June [File: Chandan Khanna/AFP]
Among those ages 18 to 29, mask-wearing only increased from 69.6 percent in April to 86.1 percent in June [File: Chandan Khanna/AFP]
28 Oct 2020

A new survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has found that mask-wearing has increased as the coronavirus pandemic deepened in the US, but younger Americans are the least likely to observe containment measures.

The survey, which was released on Tuesday, found that between April and June, the proportion of US adults who reported wearing masks increased from 78 to 89 percent. It polled more than 2,000 people over the age of 18.

But younger US adults – aged 18 to 29 – were more lax in observing preventive measures, resulting in more infections in their age group in later months, the CDC found.

Among that group, mask-wearing only increased from 69.6 to 86.1 percent from April to June.

“These findings underscore the need to prioritise clear, targeted messaging and behaviour-modification interventions, especially for young adults,” the report said.

“Although younger people are less likely to suffer the most serious complications of COVID-19, the infection can still be serious in some cases; and even those with mild cases or who are asymptomatic can spread the virus to older people, who are most vulnerable,” CDC researchers said.

Trump sending the wrong message

Adults aged 60 years and older were the most likely to follow the recommendations of the CDC. From April to June, older adults who reported wearing masks increased from 83.7 to 92.4 percent.

CDC researchers who analysed the survey results said the older age group “might be more concerned” about the pandemic because of the potential risks to their health.

While the CDC has suggested several preventive measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, including mask-wearing, US President Donald Trump and many members of his administration have repeatedly ignored its recommendations.

Health critics say that Trump has sent the wrong signals to the public by flouting the rules on mask-wearing. He and his wife, Melania, tested positive for the virus earlier this month, as did their son, Barron.

After Trump tested positive, he also repeatedly ignored pleas by medical experts to isolate himself and instead appeared in public to rally support in his bid for re-election on November 3.

As of Tuesday, nearly 8.8 million people have been diagnosed with the virus in the US and nearly 227,000 deaths reported, the highest numbers the world.

The country is also seeing a new wave of cases, with a daily record of more than 85,000 last Friday. More than 74,000 cases were also reported on Monday – still higher than the previous record in July of more than 73,000.

The CDC survey also noted that there was either a decrease or no change reported in the observance of other measures recommended by the CDC, such as hand-washing, social distancing and avoidance of mass gatherings.

But those US adults who reported wearing masks were more likely to follow other preventive measures and more concerned about helping stop the spread of the virus.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Tension grips Philadelphia for second night

Demonstrators holding placards during a protest near the location where Walter Wallace Jr was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia. [Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP]

Tanzanians vote in presidential election amid fears of violence

More than 29 million people have registered to vote in Wednesday's election [Patrick Meinhardt/AFP]

In Pictures: Wildfires continue to rage across US’s California

A firefighter works at containing the Blue Ridge fire as it spreads in the hills near homes in Chino Hills, California. [Etienne Laurent/EPA]

India: Millions vote in state elections amid pandemic challenges

An election official checks voters' temperature at a polling station at Paliganj, Bihar [Aftab Alam Siddiqui/AP Photo]
Most Read

Muslim world’s falling-out with France deepens: Live news

A Palestinian burns a picture depicting French President Emmanuel Macron [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]

Russian strike on Syria’s Idlib fighters a ‘message’ to Turkey

People attend a funeral for fighters killed in an air strike in the city of Idlib [AP Photo]

#IStandWithFrance trends in India amid outrage in Muslim world

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian PM Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, in this August 22, 2019 photo [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]

Nigerian judge throws out homosexuality case against 47 men

Some of the men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex sit inside a court in Lagos, Nigeria October 27, 2020 [Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS] (Reuters)