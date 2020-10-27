Live
Biden Georgia bound, Trump targets Midwest: US election live news

With just seven days until the election, a whopping 64.7 million US citizens have already cast their ballots.

The US has seen an unprecedented number of citizens vote early in the 2020 presidential election [John Bazemore/The Associated Pres]
By 
Joseph Stepansky
27 Oct 2020
  • Donald Trump campaigns in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska as Joe Biden heads to one-time Republican bastion Georgia.
  • Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer judicial oath to newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
  • President Barack Obama heads to Florida for the second time to support Biden, while Melania Trump holds first solo event of the campaign in Pennsylvania.
  • More than 64.7 million US citizens have already cast ballots in early voting with just seven days until the election, smashing the 2016 total of about 57.2 million who voted early.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the United States elections. This is Joseph Stepansky

Judge rejects DOJ request to shield Trump from rape accuser’s defamation lawsuit

A federal judge has rejected a US government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store a quarter century ago.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to let the government substitute itself for Trump as a defendant in former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit.

Kaplan’s decision is a defeat for Trump, because dropping him as a defendant would have shielded him from liability and likely doomed Carroll’s defamation claim. Acting at the behest of Attorney General William Barr, the Department of Justice has argued that Trump acted in his official capacity when denying Carroll’s accusations, and therefore could not be sued personally for defamation.

But the judge said Trump was not an “employee of the government” entitled to be shielded from Carroll’s claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Kaplan also said Trump did not make his statements within the scope of his “employment” as president.

Former Elle Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll has said Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store [File: Craig Ruttle/Reuters]

Barrett to be given judicial oath by Chief Justice Roberts

Amy Coney Barrett is set to be given the judicial oath by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony on Tuesday, cementing her place on the court.

Barrett’s first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who nominated her. The court is weighing a plea from Trump to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Barrett will also rule on any challenges related to the election, as the Supreme Court did in the 2000 election between former President George Bush and former Vice President Al Gore.

Bloomberg funding late Biden push in Texas, Ohio: Report

Billionaire former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg is planning to spend about $15 million to help Biden defeat Trump in Texas and Ohio during the final week of the campaign, the New York Times has reported, citing a senior Bloomberg aide.

Bloomberg, who lost to Biden in a crowded field for the Democratic nomination, has promised to spend up to $100 million of his personal fortune to support Biden’s campaign for the November 3 election. He has been targeting Florida as a state he could push into the Biden column and on Monday he agreed to add Texas and Ohio for a late television advertising blitz, after his team presented polling data showing them as competitive, the report said.

He will also increase pro-Biden advertising in Florida, the report said.

Read all of the election news from October 26 here.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
