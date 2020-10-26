Live
News

Air strike in northwest Syria kills more than 50 rebel fighters

Strike targeted military training camp for Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest Turkey-backed opposition groups in Syria.

The SOHR said it suspected the air strike was carried out by Russia, which is a close ally of Syrian President al-Assad in the country's civil war [File: Anadolu]
The SOHR said it suspected the air strike was carried out by Russia, which is a close ally of Syrian President al-Assad in the country's civil war [File: Anadolu]
26 Oct 2020

An air strike on a rebel fighters’ training camp in northwest Syria has killed more than 50 and wounded nearly as many, a Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor said.

Monday’s air attack in the northwestern part of Idlib province, the last rebel enclave in Syria, targeted a military training camp for Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest Turkey-backed opposition groups in Syria, said Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the groups.

He added that leaders of the camp were among those killed in an air strike in Jabal al-Dweila.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strike killed 56 fighters and wounded nearly 50, adding that rescue operations were under way.

The Syrian Observatory said it suspected the air strike was carried out by Russia, which is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Russia brokered a truce in Idlib to halt a government offensive that displaced hundreds of thousands. But that has remained shaky.

Turkey has long supported Syrian rebel forces in Syria. Russia has negotiated with Ankara to deploy observation teams in the rebel enclave to monitor the truce.

Source : AP
More from News

DR Congo army says Burundi rebels forced from strongholds

Three soldiers died in the fighting, with another four wounded, the army said [FILE - Kenny Katombe/Reuters]

Pompeo in India on first leg of Asia trip over China ‘threats’

Pompeo and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster greet each other at New Delhi airport [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Putin rejects Donald Trump’s criticism of Biden business links

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has praised Trump in the past for saying he wanted better ties with Moscow, has said Russia will work with any US leader [File: Alexei Druzhinin/Reuters]

Police fire tear gas as Iraq protesters rally for a second day

An Iraqi demonstrator reacts during anti-government protests in Baghdad [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Most Read

Passengers ‘strip searched’ after baby found at Doha airport

The women were examined in an ambulance on the airport tarmac, according to Seven Network News [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]

Muslim world condemns Macron, France over treatment of Islam

The spat between France and Turkey has drawn in world leaders as people in Muslim-majority countries organise street protests, including in Idlib, Syria [Muhammed Abdullah/Anadolu Agency]

‘Boycott French products’ launched over Macron’s Islam comments

Empty shelves cleared of French products after Kuwaiti supermarkets declared a boycott of French goods. Kuwait City, October 25, 2020 [Ahmed Hagagy/Reuters] (Reuters)

‘Cancel Borat’: Some in Kazakhstan not amused by comedy sequel

The first Borat movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was released in 2006 and elicited criticism from government officials [File: David Gray/Reuters]