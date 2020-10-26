Air strike in northwest Syria kills more than 50 rebel fighters

Strike targeted military training camp for Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest Turkey-backed opposition groups in Syria.

An air strike on a rebel fighters’ training camp in northwest Syria has killed more than 50 and wounded nearly as many, a Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor said.

Monday’s air attack in the northwestern part of Idlib province, the last rebel enclave in Syria, targeted a military training camp for Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest Turkey-backed opposition groups in Syria, said Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the groups.

He added that leaders of the camp were among those killed in an air strike in Jabal al-Dweila.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strike killed 56 fighters and wounded nearly 50, adding that rescue operations were under way.

The Syrian Observatory said it suspected the air strike was carried out by Russia, which is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Russia brokered a truce in Idlib to halt a government offensive that displaced hundreds of thousands. But that has remained shaky.

Turkey has long supported Syrian rebel forces in Syria. Russia has negotiated with Ankara to deploy observation teams in the rebel enclave to monitor the truce.