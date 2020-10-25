Palestinian teen dies after being ‘beaten by Israeli soldiers’

Director of medical centre says Snobar died of neck injuries sustained while being beaten by Israeli forces.

A Palestinian teenager has died of his injuries after being beaten by Israeli forces near the town of Turmus-Ayya northeast of Ramallah, according to several Palestinian news outlets.

The Palestinian health ministry said that Amer Abedalrahim Snobar arrived at the hospital after being “severely beaten on the neck”.

Ahmed al-Bitawi, director of the Palestine Medical Complex, confirmed to Palestinian news outlets on Sunday morning that Snobar died as a result of injuries sustained from an attack by Israeli forces.

“There were visible signs of beatings on Snobar’s neck,” Bitawi said.

The medical centre reported that the injuries to Snobar’s neck were consistent with being beaten with the butts of Israeli soldiers’ rifles.

Snobar hailed from the village of Yatma, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Breaking | A Palestinian teenager was killed early today morning after he was severely beaten by Israeli occupation soldiers near the village of Turmus-Ayya, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. He was identified as Amer Abdulrahman Snobar, 18. pic.twitter.com/7sIj7qxdUj — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) October 25, 2020

Members of a medical NGO team told local Palestinian news outlets they tried to perform cardiac resuscitation on Snobar before transferring him to the medical centre.

Israel’s army said troops responded to an incident north of Ramallah after rocks were hurled at an army vehicle.

Troops “in the area were dispatched to the scene and searched the area for assailants” the army statement said.

“Initial details suggest that upon the arrival of the troops… the two suspects tried to escape by foot,” it said. “While fleeing, one of the suspects apparently lost consciousness, collapsed and hit his head. The suspect was not beaten by IDF troops.”

In a statement, the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said Snobar’s murder will be a “curse that will continue to haunt Arab traitors” – in reference to the recent normalisation deals by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

“The response to this heinous crime is to withdraw the recognition of the Zionist entity and all agreements that resulted from it, and the formation of a unified national leadership capable of leading popular resistance against the Zionist occupation,” the statement said.