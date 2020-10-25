Live
Malaysia’s king rejects PM’s push for COVID emergency rule

Critics have denounced the prime minister’s proposal for emergency rule as an attempt to maintain his grip on power.

The king called on politicians to end politicking [File: Carl Court/Pool via Reuters]
25 Oct 2020

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah has rejected a request by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for him to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis, saying he did not see the need.

The king’s move on Sunday is a significant setback for Muhyiddin, who is facing a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and infighting within his governing coalition.

Critics have denounced his proposal for the emergency rule as an attempt to maintain his grip on power as it would help him avoid a potential showdown in Parliament.

A resurgence in coronavirus cases and a pandemic-battered economy has also added to his woes.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the opinion that there is no need at the moment for His Majesty to declare an emergency in the country or in any part of the country of Malaysia,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty is confident in the ability of the government under the leadership of the prime minister to continue to implement policies and enforcement efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

No politicking

The king also called for politicians to end any politicking that could destabilise the administration and highlighted the importance of the forthcoming budget, which the government is due to present on November 6.

If Muhyiddin fails to win the house’s approval, he could face a vote of no-confidence which in turn could trigger an election.

Muhyiddin has been in a precarious position since he took office in March with a two-seat majority.

Last month, Anwar said, with the help of administration defectors, he has the necessary parliamentary majority to form a new government.

The king’s rejection of the prime minister’s request is unusual but constitutional, analysts and lawyers said.

‘Within his rights’

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy in which the king assumes a largely ceremonial role.

Under the constitution, the king carries out his duties with the advice of the prime minister and the cabinet.

It also gives him the right to decide if an emergency should be declared, based on threats to security, the economy or public order.

New Sin Yew, a constitutional lawyer, told the Reuters news agency if Muhyiddin had formally advised the king to impose a state of emergency, the monarch would have been obliged to comply.

However, the palace statement said the prime minister had sent the king a “request”.

“So today, what the king did was warn against such a proposal, which is entirely within his rights to do,” said New.

