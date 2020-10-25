Live
News

‘Demands not met’: Anti-government protests resume in Iraq

Hundreds of protesters gathering in Baghdad, southern provinces, demanding reforms, end to corruption.

Protesters from various parts of Iraq started making their way to the capital last night for Sunday's protests [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
Protesters from various parts of Iraq started making their way to the capital last night for Sunday's protests [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
25 Oct 2020

Iraqi protesters are gathering in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square to mark one year since anti-government protests erupted and gripped the country.

Sunday’s demonstrations renewed the same calls from last October which saw the start of Iraq’s biggest anti-government protest movement since the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein, with demonstrations in the capital Baghdad and Iraq’s mainly Shia south demanding basic services, employment opportunities and an end to corruption.

The nationwide, leader-less demonstrations became a decentralised movement that slammed a political class protesters saw as more loyal to Iran and the US than to Iraqi citizens.

Large groups of protesters also gathered in other southern provinces including Babylon and Basra, holding posters and chanting anti-government slogans.

Protesters from various parts of Iraq started making their way to the capital last night for Sunday’s protests.

While some managed to enter Baghdad and reach Tahrir Square, others were prevented by security forces, according to activists and journalists.

“Today’s an important day as it marks a year since Oct 25 and our revolution for which we sacrificed blood and many martyrs,” said Muntather Mahdi, 24, told Al Jazeera.

“This is an important day, we are here to keep the movement going,” student Mohamed Ali said in the square that was the epicentre of the revolt.

Some planned to stay in Tahrir Square, while others assembled at the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone – where the seat of Iraq’s government and the US embassy are located – where security forces have been deployed since Saturday night.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had given strict orders to security forces to avoid the use of live ammunition and called on demonstrations to remain peaceful [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
Speaking from Allawi Square near the Green Zone, Ali Shimmari, a 26-year-old protester who made his way from the eastern governorate of Wasit in the morning, said he was determined to enter in spite of tensions between protesters and security forces being on the rise.

“Today is a continuation of what we started last year,” Shimmari told Al Jazeera.

“Our demands have not been met. We will continue our protests until we see the change we want,” he added, referring to demands including wholesale changes to the political class and holding accountable those who had attacked had protesters in the demonstrations that erupted last year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had given strict orders to security forces to avoid the use of live ammunition and called on demonstrations to remain peaceful.

“Many people regard today as a test to see whether the movement can once again mobilise and draw the same crowds it did last year,” said Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn, reporting from Baghdad.

A year on

Last year, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand the removal of Iraq’s entire political elite, who they accused of ineptitude, corruption and being beholden to neighbouring Iran.

Some 600 protesters were killed and thousands wounded in months of clashes before the movement lost momentum and ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests forced the resignation of then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. He was succeeded by al-Kadhimi, who pledged to integrate protesters’ demands into his transitional government’s plans.

But on the ground, little has been achieved. The new government has yet to deliver major reforms for the youthful country where, the World Bank says, one in three young people is unemployed.

Iraq has also witnessed a series of assassinations and forced disappearances of journalists and political activists since October 2019.

Al-Kadhimi pledged to investigate the recent killings, but no one has been held accountable to date.

Additional reporting by Abdallah Salam in Baghdad

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Wavel Ramkalawan of the Seychelles Democratic Alliance lost the 2015 poll by 193 votes [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/

Thousands of seals found dead at breeding colony in Namibia

Dead seals littered the sandy beaches of the Pelican Point colony - a tourist destination known for its seals and dolphins [File: Martin Burea/AFP]

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to enter into force

The treaty requires ratifying countries to 'never ... develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices' [File: Rod McGuirk/ AP]

Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2008, Lee Kun-Hee, former Samsung Group chairman, leaves after his trial as reporters ask him questions at a Seoul court [File: Jeon Hyeong-jin/AFP]
Most Read

Erdogan says Macron ‘needs treatment’ over attitude to Muslims

Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight 'Islamist separatism' in France, drawing a sharp rebuke from Erdogan [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Ethiopia slams ‘belligerent threats’ after Trump dam comments

Trump suggested on Friday that Egypt would eventually bomb the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam if an agreement is not reached over control of operations and water flow [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Attackers storm Cameroon school, kill several children

Body of a victim is carried following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon [Tamfu Ciduan Ndimbie/My Media Prime TV/via Reuters]

‘Ignition of new war:’ Sudan political parties reject Israel deal

Women chant slogans in Khartoum to protest against the contentious decision of the president of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to meet Israel's prime minister last February in a move towards normalising relations [File: Marwan Ali/AP]