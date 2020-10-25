Live
9
Days until election day
News|US Elections 2020

American Voter: Tom Noll

Al Jazeera’s American Voter series asks the same questions to voters across the US.

Tom Noll, American Voter [Courtesy of Tom Noll]
Tom Noll, American Voter [Courtesy of Tom Noll]
25 Oct 2020

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the presidency in a sharply divided United States.

Trump has been focusing on “law and order”, Biden has been trying to strike a conciliatory note. The Black Lives Matter movement and whether Trump will release his taxes are among the many issues Americans will consider when choosing their president.

As the hotly contested election approaches, Al Jazeera has been speaking to voters across the US asking nine questions to understand who they are supporting and why.

Tom Noll

Age: 67
Occupation: Retired machinist
Residence: Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania
Voted in 2016: Donald Trump
Will vote in 2020: Joe Biden
Top election issue: Coronavirus pandemic

Will you vote? Why or why not?

“I always vote. I never miss any elections … The primary was the first one we did mail-in ballots, because of COVID-19. When I was 18 I started. My parents always (voted) and I always did, too.

“I can’t remember ever missing one unless I was sick or something, but I don’t remember ever missing one. Even in local elections, when half the time there’s nobody running, I usually make it through to vote.”

What is your number one issue?

“I’m a Democrat my whole life and then last election I voted Republican for Trump. I was tired of the Clintons and all that.

“This election I don’t know what I’d say the top priority would be. I hope they fix this COVID-19 thing. One of them has to do something, whoever gets in there.”

Who will you vote for?

“I was undecided, but now I’ve voted for Biden.”

Is there a main reason you chose your candidate?

“I had leaned towards Biden because he’s a local man. And he’s probably the only Democrat that could beat Trump.

“I didn’t like some of the stuff Trump was saying. Four years ago I voted for him, now I’m voting for Biden, it’s as simple as that. I think Biden’s gonna win, but it’s gonna be a close election and anything could happen.”

Are you happy with the state of the country?

“Except for the pandemic, yeah.”

What would you like to see change?

“I hope the Democrats or Republicans start getting along and we get some bills passed for the people, instead of always fighting over so many things. They’re always just fighting.

“The Democrats hate Trump and basically that’s it, they don’t like him. They don’t want him in there. I don’t know. They gotta live with it.”

“You know, a lot of presidents are not liked when they come in … I’d like to see more cooperation with Congress and the Senate. It seems like real quick they got along with this pandemic, and they gave out that stimulus money … But they didn’t get along real well after that.”

Do you think the election will change anything?

“I don’t think there’s gonna be much. I’m hoping there is, but I don’t think there’s gonna be much. They have to change the whole structure out there in Washington. Get new people in there, new blood. They’re just all power-hungry people. They’re all millionaires. I mean all of them. All the congressmen. All the presidents through history.”

What is your biggest concern for the US?

“My immediate concern is this pandemic. I mean, it has the country half shut down. They gotta hopefully get some kind of vaccine or something, that’d be the immediate concern.”

“Once people get settled down, once people get back to work, it’ll solve the other problems with the unemployment. And also the Black Lives Matter, you know, [George Floyd] getting killed … They have to settle these race issues and the COVID-19.”

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Protesters gather in Bangkok after PM snubs call to resign

The protesters' core demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (AFP)

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fighting continues, Baku issues Russia warning

The latest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on September 27 [Handout via Anadolu]

Turkey extends exploration in disputed East Med again

The row first erupted in August when Turkey sent the Oruc Reis to disputed Mediterranean waters [File: Reuters]

Palestinian teen dies after being ‘beaten by Israeli soldiers’

Israel's army said troops responded to an incident north of Ramallah after rocks were hurled at an army vehicle [File: Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE]
Most Read

Erdogan says Macron ‘needs treatment’ over attitude to Muslims

Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight 'Islamist separatism' in France, drawing a sharp rebuke from Erdogan [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Ethiopia slams ‘belligerent threats’ after Trump dam comments

Trump suggested on Friday that Egypt would eventually bomb the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam if an agreement is not reached over control of operations and water flow [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

US scientists find country’s first ‘murder hornet’ nest

An Asian giant hornet was first spotted in the United States in December 2019 [Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters]

‘Ignition of new war:’ Sudan political parties reject Israel deal

Women chant slogans in Khartoum to protest against the contentious decision of the president of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to meet Israel's prime minister last February in a move towards normalising relations [File: Marwan Ali/AP]