Live
News|Border Disputes

US to base Coast Guard ships in western Pacific to tackle China

The US says it plans to station Coast Guard cutters in the western Pacific [File: USCGC Sherman/US Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
The US says it plans to station Coast Guard cutters in the western Pacific [File: USCGC Sherman/US Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
24 Oct 2020

The United States will deploy Coast Guard patrol ships in the western Pacific to counter what it described as “destabilizing and malign” activities in the region by China, the country’s top security adviser said on Friday.

The US Coast Guard was “strategically homeporting significantly enhanced Fast Response Cutters … in the western Pacific,” White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in a statement.

Describing the US as a Pacific power, the statement added that China’s “illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and harassment of vessels operating in the exclusive economic zones of other countries in the Indo-Pacific threatens our sovereignty, as well as the sovereignty of our Pacific neighbors and endangers regional stability”.

It said US efforts, including by the Coast Guard, were “critical to countering these destabilizing and malign actions.”

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement, which came just ahead of a planned visit to Asia by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne pose prior to their bilateral meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020 ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations’ foreign ministers meeting. – (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP)

Pompeo led a meeting of the so-called Quad in Tokyo this month. Washington hopes the grouping of the US, Japan, India and Australia can act as a bulwark against China’s growing assertiveness and extensive maritime claims in the region, including to nearly all of the South China Sea.

On Sunday, Pompeo will begin a five-day tour of India – where he will be accompanied by US Defense Secretary Mark Esper – and then he will continue on to Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Maritime security and a “free and open Indo-Pacific” will be high on the agenda, the State Department said.

Incursions

In July, Esper condemned a “catalogue of bad behaviour” in the South China Sea over the previous months, accusing the Chinese military of having sunk a Vietnamese fishing boat, harassing Malaysian oil and gas vessels and escorting Chinese fishing fleets into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.

O’Brien added that the Coast Guard, which is under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was also studying whether to permanently station several of its patrol ships in the area of American Samoa in the South Pacific.

Last month, Indonesia protested after Chinese coastguard ships travelled into its exclusive economic zone, which is situated between its own territorial waters and international waters and where the state claims exclusive rights to develop natural resources.

China claims almost the whole of the South China Sea as its own. Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines also claim the parts of the sea nearest to their shores.

The US Navy regularly conducts what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the disputed sea – angering China, which has developed military outposts on islands and islets.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

An island built from coral: How Indonesia’s Bajau made a home

Bungin was created by the Bajau people who live there - a nomadic sea people who used the coral to support their homes [Ian Neubauer/Al Jazeera]

US COVID-19 deaths could hit 500,000 by February, researchers say

Researchers say the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States could exceed 500,000 by February unless nearly all Americans wear masks [Bing Guan/Reuters]

Texas court blocks limits on mail-in ballot drop boxes

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in March at a polling station in Houston, Texas, the United States [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]

US scientists find country’s first ‘murder hornet’ nest

An Asian giant hornet was first spotted in the United States in December 2019 [Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

New Borat film shows Rudy Giuliani with hand in his pants

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, said he was 'tucking in his shirt' in the scene from Sacha Baron Cohen's new Borat film [File: Julio Cortez/AP]

Pakistan to remain on global terror financing ‘grey’ list

Prime Minister Imran Khan, elected in 2018, has struggled to stamp out threats from armed groups [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Erdogan defends testing Russian S-400, shrugs off US criticism

Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow [File: RIA Novosti via Reuters]