Live
News

Iran’s supreme leader calls for ‘decisive action’ on COVID-19

Khamenei set new tasks for the gov’t, calls for stricter penalties as Iran’s daily cases continue to rise again.

Iran's supreme leader said the country needs to persuade public opinion so people and different organisations can work together to defeat the virus [File: Iranian Supreme Leader's office]
Iran's supreme leader said the country needs to persuade public opinion so people and different organisations can work together to defeat the virus [File: Iranian Supreme Leader's office]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
maziar
24 Oct 2020

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for “decisive governance action” and stricter penalties for those flouting public health rules one day after Iran registered a new record daily number of COVID-19 infections.

In a rare face-to-face meeting with members of the national coronavirus task force on Saturday, Khamenei said Iran needed to persuade public opinion so people and different organisations can work together to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Since security and economic aspects also arise from this illness, the health of the people should be the priority in making decisions,” he said, according to the supreme leader’s Farsi website.

The meeting was held a day after Iran’s highest single-day infection rate of 6,134 was recorded.

The number of daily infections has almost doubled in the past month as Iran battles a third wave of the deadly virus.

As health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on Saturday, 335 more people died of the coronavirus in Iran in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 32,320.

She said 5,814 more infections were recorded, taking the total tally to 562,705 since the first case was reported in Iran in February.

During his speech, Khamenei ordered the immediate formation of an “operational headquarters” for the national coronavirus task force to monitor implementation of guidelines.

Stricter restrictions across Iran

Khamenei also called for “approving strict charges for people who commit major violations of health protocols”.

On Friday, the government imposed new restrictions for the capital, Tehran, as well as across the country in response to the increase in the number of deaths, infections and hospitalisations.

From Monday, all state organisations in Tehran are obligated to operate with 50 percent workforce at the premises.

They have also been ordered to allow government workers to come in every alternate day for almost a month.

According to the health ministry, 43 high-risk counties across Iran have been ordered to shut down all non-essential businesses from Monday for at least a week.

The shutdowns could be extended, the state body said.

From Iran’s 32 provinces, all but five are classified as red in a colour-coded scale denoting the severity of outbreaks.

Wearing masks is mandatory in Tehran and a partial shutdown of businesses and sports was enforced two weeks ago.

Earlier this month, President Hassan Rouhani also introduced new fines for citizens who flout health guidelines in the capital and endanger others.

Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi on Saturday said: “There are no plans to [completely] shutdown Tehran,” but added police officers will act more decisively in imposing fines against violators.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office

Conde says a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit, but opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power [File: John MacDougall/Pool via Reuters]

‘Ignition of new war:’ Sudan political parties reject Israel deal

Women chant slogans in Khartoum to protest against the contentious decision of the president of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to meet Israel's prime minister last February in a move towards normalising relations [File: Marwan Ali/AP]

EU border agency ‘involved in illegal pushbacks’ of migrant boats

The report said more than 600 people from the European border agency equipped with boats, drones and aircraft are deployed in Greece, where many migrants and refugees first enter the EU [File: Antonio Parrinello/Reuters]

NASA probe leaking asteroid samples due to jammed door

The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched in 2016 [EPA/NASA]
Most Read

US scientists find country’s first ‘murder hornet’ nest

An Asian giant hornet was first spotted in the United States in December 2019 [Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters]

New Borat film shows Rudy Giuliani with hand in his pants

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, said he was 'tucking in his shirt' in the scene from Sacha Baron Cohen's new Borat film [File: Julio Cortez/AP]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh after Washington talks

The collapse of two Russia-brokered truces had already dimmed the prospect of a quick end to fighting [File: AP]