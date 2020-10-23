Live
News|Elections

Voting under way in Seychelles parliamentary, presidential polls

President Danny Faure, in power since 2016, is facing voters for the first time in the three-day election.

The same party has been in power in Seychelles since 1977 [Rassin Vannier/AFP]
The same party has been in power in Seychelles since 1977 [Rassin Vannier/AFP]
23 Oct 2020

Voting is under way in presidential and parliamentary elections in Seychelles, with President Danny Faure, in power since 2016, facing voters for the first time.

Polling stations opened on Thursday for a three-day election as the Indian Ocean archipelago nation is expected to see its tourism-dependent economy contract by 14 percent this year, according to ratings agency Fitch, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contraction would reverse some fragile progress made since the government defaulted on its debt in 2008 and sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

A ballot paper is seen at the English River polling station during the early voting for the presidential and legislative elections, in Victoria [Rassin Vannier/AFP]
The same party has been in power since 1977. Faure was previously vice president and became president when his predecessor resigned after a constitutional amendment was passed limiting presidents to two terms.

Despite the economic hardship, Faure is viewed as likely to retain power, in part because the opposition is divided.

An opposition coalition captured parliament in the 2016 election, but has since split. The leader of one its two parties told supporters to vote for the governing party after the electoral commission rejected his own presidential bid.

Walter Jeannevole, 45, said on Thursday he had cast his ballot for Faure.

“I trust that he will help the economy back on its feet and work for all Seychellois, like he is doing now.”

Some voters complained on Thursday they had to wait for more than six hours to cast their vote because there were too few voting booths [Herbert Labrosse/Reuters]
Faure’s two challengers – Wavel Ramkalawan, who has unsuccessfully contested the presidency since 1998, and Alain St Ange, a former tourism minister – have both promised voters that if elected, they will increase the monthly minimum wage of 5,800 Seychellois rupees ($318).

St Ange has also pledged to tackle a persistent complaint from locals that high-end hotels pay expatriate workers far more than local staff.

“I see Ramkalawan struggling to fight for justice for the country and now is the time to vote for him and make him our president,” said a Ramkalawan supporter who declined to give his name.

Some voters in the English River district of Mahe island complained on Thursday they had to wait for more than six hours to cast their vote because there were too few voting booths.

There are about 74,600 voters out of a population of 100,000. Polling is spread over three days and the results are expected on Saturday.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Palestinian’s hunger strike entering ‘critical phase’: Red Cross

Maher al-Akhras's lawyers have appealed on multiple occasions to Israel's Supreme Court for his release [File: Mohammed Abed/AFP]

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 [File: Reuters]

‘True progressive Bangladesh’: Cricketer hits critics for a six

The International Cricket Council retweeted the pictures to hundreds of thousands of followers [AFP/Courtesy of Sanjida Islam]

At last, a somewhat civil debate between Trump and Biden

Donald Trump reined in the theatrics in the final presidential debate against Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee [Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Most Read

Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’; social media weighs in

Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Trump-Biden differences laid bare in final US presidential debate

Joe Biden answers a question as Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Nigeria president warns protesters; fails to address shooting

Protesters chant and sing solidarity songs as they barricade the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against police brutality [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]