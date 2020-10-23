Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’; social media weighs in

Mixed reactions as the US president calls air in India and China ‘filthy’ during the second and final presidential debate ahead of November 3 polls.

US President Donald Trump describing the air in India and China as “filthy” has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many amused or embarrassed by the statement.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday night as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change during their second and final presidential debate ahead of the November 3 election.

At the debate in Nashville, Trump renewed his criticism that global action on climate change was unfair to the United States.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India – it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” Trump said at the debate in Nashville.

"India is filthy" Wow. Wonderful. Great way to win over Indian Americans, Trump. Genius.#Debates2020 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 23, 2020

Trump charged that Biden’s climate plan was an “economic disaster” for US states such as Texas and Oklahoma which produce oil.

Biden said climate change is “an existential threat to humanity”.

“We have a moral obligation to deal with it,” he said. “We’re going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years.”

Oh dear! @realDonaldTrump called India “filthy.” They are NOT going to be happy. — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) October 23, 2020

Trump ‘stating the obvious’

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Vishnu Som, a journalist working for India’s NDTV network, said the US president was “stating the obvious” and the country’s air is “sadly filthy”.

Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of The Print news website, said there was “no point in being outraged”.

“Every year about 15 of the 20 cities with the filthiest air in the world are in India. We’ve also done little to address this,” Gupta posted on Twitter.

Our air IS filthy. Every year about 15 of the 20 cities with the filthiest air in the world are in India. We’ve also done little to address this, except pass the buck around. No point being outraged when Donald Trump speaks that truth. Our air is an awful global embarrassment — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, others including Indian opposition leaders condemned Trump’s comments, calling it “a humiliation”.

“Wow. Wonderful. Great way to win over Indian Americans, Trump,” wrote US-based journalist, Wajahat Ali.

Modi had spent ₹3.7 crores on flowers & covered up the slums to beautify Trump's route for the 'Namaste Trump' rally in Ahmedabad. But Trump called India 'filthy' in the Presidential debate today! Will Modi respond? Be rest assured, Modi won't say a word against his BFF Doland — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) October 23, 2020

The planet has already warmed by approximately 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, enough to boost the intensity of deadly heatwaves, droughts and tropical storms.

But Trump has been repeatedly accused of downplaying the threats posed by climate change.

In 2018, he pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming below 2C (3.6F).

The US president’s remarks came on the heels of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to New Delhi next week to hold talks aimed at covering bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Indian government.

During the first presidential debate too, Trump had spoken critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.