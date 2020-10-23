Live
News|Donald Trump

Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’; social media weighs in

Mixed reactions as the US president calls air in India and China ‘filthy’ during the second and final presidential debate ahead of November 3 polls.

Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
23 Oct 2020

US President Donald Trump describing the air in India and China as “filthy” has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many amused or embarrassed by the statement.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday night as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change during their second and final presidential debate ahead of the November 3 election.

At the debate in Nashville, Trump renewed his criticism that global action on climate change was unfair to the United States.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India – it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” Trump said at the debate in Nashville.

Trump charged that Biden’s climate plan was an “economic disaster” for US states such as Texas and Oklahoma which produce oil.

Biden said climate change is “an existential threat to humanity”.

“We have a moral obligation to deal with it,” he said. “We’re going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years.”

Trump ‘stating the obvious’

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Vishnu Som, a journalist working for India’s NDTV network, said the US president was “stating the obvious” and the country’s air is “sadly filthy”.

Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of The Print news website, said there was “no point in being outraged”.

“Every year about 15 of the 20 cities with the filthiest air in the world are in India. We’ve also done little to address this,” Gupta posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others including Indian opposition leaders condemned Trump’s comments, calling it “a humiliation”.

“Wow. Wonderful. Great way to win over Indian Americans, Trump,” wrote US-based journalist, Wajahat Ali.

The planet has already warmed by approximately 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, enough to boost the intensity of deadly heatwaves, droughts and tropical storms.

But Trump has been repeatedly accused of downplaying the threats posed by climate change.

In 2018, he pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming below 2C (3.6F).

The US president’s remarks came on the heels of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to New Delhi next week to hold talks aimed at covering bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Indian government.

During the first presidential debate too, Trump had spoken critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Voting under way in Seychelles parliamentary, presidential polls

The same party has been in power in Seychelles since 1977 [Rassin Vannier/AFP]

Palestinian’s hunger strike entering ‘critical phase’: Red Cross

Maher al-Akhras's lawyers have appealed on multiple occasions to Israel's Supreme Court for his release [File: Mohammed Abed/AFP]

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 [File: Reuters]

‘True progressive Bangladesh’: Cricketer hits critics for a six

The International Cricket Council retweeted the pictures to hundreds of thousands of followers [AFP/Courtesy of Sanjida Islam]
Most Read

Trump-Biden differences laid bare in final US presidential debate

Joe Biden answers a question as Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Nigeria president warns protesters; fails to address shooting

Protesters chant and sing solidarity songs as they barricade the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against police brutality [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

At last, a somewhat civil debate between Trump and Biden

Donald Trump reined in the theatrics in the final presidential debate against Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee [Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]