US Elections 2020

Pence votes, Biden and Trump campaign: US elections live news

Florida is Trump’s next stop on the campaign trail – a must-win for the president; Biden will speak in Delaware.

President Donald Trump speaking during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
By 
Jihan Abdalla
23 Oct 2020
  • US President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden begin a sprint through the final 11 days until election day.
  • The two candidates battled over the COVID-19 pandemic and personal integrity in their second and final debate on Thursday night.
  • More than 50 million Americans have already voted in early ballots, according to the United States Elections Project tracker.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Jihan Abdalla.

Biden campaigns in home state

The day after the final debate presidential debate, Biden plans to deliver a speech on his plans for combating COVID-19 from his home state of Delaware,

Biden has made Trump’s handling of the pandemic a focus of his campaign, and during Thursday night’s debate he highlighted the number of deaths under Trump’s watch: 223,087.

Trump heads to Florida, a state he must win

Florida is Trump’s next stop on the campaign trail: a must-win for the president and among the battleground states likely to decide the election.

Trump will begin his visit to Florida at the Villages, a sprawling retirement centre in central Florida that is a hotbed of political activity and a regular stop for Republican candidates.

Polls have shown Trump, who won voters above the age of 65 by 17 percentage points in 2016, to be running even or trailing Biden with senior voters in the state this year, a sign of possible trouble for the president.

In the evening, Trump will hold an airport rally in Pensacola in Florida’s heavily Republican northwestern panhandle, to urge supporters to vote early. Trump will spend the night in Florida before casting his vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach.

VP Mike Pence casts early vote

Trump’s vice presidential nominee Mike Pence cast his early ballot vote in person, alongside his wife, Karen in Indianapolis, Indiana where he will be campaigning on Friday.

US Vice President Mike Pence, with his wife, Karen, while casting his ballot for the upcoming election at a polling station in Indianapolis, Indiana [Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

Some Democrats split with Biden on oil comments

Joe Biden said he would “transition from the oil industry” to “renewable energy over time” during last night’s debate, and while that was expected to receive blowback from Donald Trump and Republicans, it was not expected to ruffle any Democrats’ feathers.

Two House Democrats running in close races immediately distanced themselves from Biden’s comments.

Democratic Representative Xochitl Torres Small tweeted after the debate about the oil industry’s importance to her district and said a discussion of climate change should not “demonize a single industry”.

She declared she would “stand up to my party when they’re out of touch with the reality on the ground”.

Democratic Representative Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, another oil-producing state, tweeted, “Here’s one of the places Biden and I disagree” and promised that she’ll “stand up for our oil and gas industry”.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate with President Donald Trump [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Biden has large cash advantage in final stretch

Biden’s campaign is a much better financial position than Trump’s for the final weeks of the presidential race, campaign finance reports filed on Thursday reveal.

As of October 14, Biden’s campaign had $118m in cash, compared with the Trump campaign’s $44m.

In the first two weeks of October, Biden’s camp raised almost three times as much as Trump’s: $130m to $44m.

And as of October 14, Trump had only given his campaign about $8,000. In 2016, he ploughed $66m of his own cash into his presidential bid.

A more civilised debate

On Thursday night, Trump and Biden faced off during the second and final presidential debate.

Despite sparring on immigration, the pandemic and economic policy, the evening took on a more civilised tone than last month’s debate which saw Trump constantly interrupting Biden throughout the debate.

Debate expert Alan Schroeder’s analysis of the matchup can be read here.

A timeline of the debate and all the election news from October 22 can be seen here.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
