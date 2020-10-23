Live
11
Days until election day
News|US Elections 2020

Texas court blocks limits on mail-in ballot drop boxes

Texas governor previously ordered each county have one drop-off location, drawing concerns over voter suppression.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in March at a polling station in Houston, Texas, the United States [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in March at a polling station in Houston, Texas, the United States [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
23 Oct 2020

An appeals court in the US state of Texas ruled Friday that Governor Greg Abbott cannot limit drop-off sites for mail-in ballots to one per county, in what could be a setback for United States President Donald Trump.

Upholding a lower court decision, the Texas Third Court of Appeals ruled that limiting the number of drop boxes would increase the risk that voters could be infected with COVID-19 and would infringe on their right to vote.

Trump has repeatedly criticised mail-in ballots, claiming without evidence that they would lead to widespread voter fraud ahead of the November 3 contest that pits the Republican president against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump won Texas by nine percentage points in 2016.

Though a Democratic presidential candidate has not won the state in more than four decades, opinion polls suggest that victory may be in reach for Biden, partly due to voters’ dissatisfaction over Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott on October 1 issued an order limiting mail-in ballot drop boxes to one per county, regardless of size or population.

The order raised concerns and criticism that it would put a strain on voters in larger counties like Harris, which encompasses the city of Houston and is home to a racially diverse population of over four million people.

Harris County often elects Democratic candidates, such as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

In its unanimous ruling on Friday, the three-member Texas Third Court of Appeals expressed concerns that limiting drop boxes would increase wait times and create long lines, endangering the health of voters.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office would “immediately appeal” to the Texas Supreme Court in a statement released after the ruling.

The court’s decision in Texas is the latest blow to efforts to limit drop-off locations for ballots across the US.

On October 10, a federal judge rejected the Trump re-election campaign’s attempts to limit how mail-in ballots are collected in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

US scientists find country’s first ‘murder hornet’ nest

An Asian giant hornet was first spotted in the United States in December 2019 [Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters]

US sanctions Russian institute over malware used in 2017 attack

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Russian government of engaging in 'dangerous cyber activities' against the United States and its allies [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Markets tread water, dollar falls amid sluggish US stimulus talks

The dollar was 0.2 percent lower against a basket of currencies amid investors' anxious wait for a stimulus deal between United States Congressional Democrats and the Trump White House [File: Scott Eells/Bloomberg]

Nigeria says 51 civilians, 18 security forces killed in unrest

In a televised address, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari warned protesters against being used by 'subversive elements' [Reuters]
Most Read

New Borat film shows Rudy Giuliani with hand in his pants

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, said he was 'tucking in his shirt' in the scene from Sacha Baron Cohen's new Borat film [File: Julio Cortez/AP]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Erdogan defends testing Russian S-400, shrugs off US criticism

Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow [File: RIA Novosti via Reuters]

US election night scenarios: Early winner or ‘doomsday’?

Chris Helps of Earlham, Iowa, makes his way to the ballot box during early voting, October 20, 2020, in Adel, Iowa [Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo]