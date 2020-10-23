Live
News

Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says

US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.

23 Oct 2020

US President Donald Trump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.

Trump, seeking re-election on November 3, sealed the agreement in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, senior US officials said on Friday.

Trump added that he expected the Palestinians and other nations, including Saudi Arabia, to also agree to closer ties in coming months.

Khartoum is now the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee, said Sudan’s decision to normalise relations with Israel was a “new stab in the back” for the Palestinians.

In a telephone call with Trump held in front of reporters at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also welcomed what he called a rapidly expanding “circle of peace”.

Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation

Trump’s decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism paved the way for the deal with Israel, marking a foreign policy achievement for the Republican president as he seeks a second term trailing in opinion polls behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“The leaders agreed to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and to end the state of belligerence between their nations,” according to a joint statement issued by the three countries.

Israel and Sudan plan to begin by opening economic and trade relations, with an initial focus on agriculture, the joint statement said.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said such issues as formal establishment of diplomatic ties would be resolved later.

Trump announced on Monday he would take Sudan off the terrorism list once it had deposited $335m it had pledged to pay in compensation.

Khartoum has since placed the funds in a special escrow account for victims of al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

Shortly before the Israel-Sudan deal was announced, Trump notified Congress of “his intent to formally rescind Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism”.

The White House called the move a “pivotal turning point” for Khartoum, which is seeking to emerge from decades of isolation.

Trump’s aides have been pressing Sudan to take steps toward normalising relations with Israel, following similar US-brokered moves in recent weeks by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

A sticking point in the negotiations was Sudan’s insistence that any announcement of Khartoum’s delisting from the terrorism designation not be explicitly linked to establishing ties with Israel.

The military and civilian leaders of Sudan’s transitional government have been divided over how fast and how far to go in establishing ties with Israel.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Medium rare: EU rules no-meat products can be labelled ‘burger’

Following the votes on agricultural products at the European Parliament, so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union [File: Francisco Seco/AP Photo]

US stocks waffle on earnings and $2 trillion stimulus hopes

US stocks climbed higher on Friday with 10 of 11 S&P sectors gaining at the open as investors cling to hope that political differences will be put aside and Washington will soon pass a historic $2 trillion aid package [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

New Czech health minister breaks his own coronavirus rules

A copy of Czech daily Blesk shows pictures of Czech Health Minister Roman Prymula on its front page [Martin Divisek/EPA]

Pence votes, Biden and Trump campaign: US elections live news

President Donald Trump speaking during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

Erdogan defends testing Russian S-400, shrugs off US criticism

Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow [File: RIA Novosti via Reuters]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’; social media weighs in

Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Pompeo meets Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh

Volunteers and reservists, who wish to join the Karabakh Defence Army, take part in a military training course in Yerevan on October 22 [Karen Minasyan/AFP]