Live
News|Protests

Nigeria says 51 civilians, 18 security forces killed in unrest

Nigeria’s president blames ‘hooliganism’ for violence and says security forces used ‘extreme restraint’ after soldiers shot and killed demonstrators.

In a national address, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari warned protesters against being used by 'subversive elements' [Reuters]
In a national address, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari warned protesters against being used by 'subversive elements' [Reuters]
23 Oct 2020

Nigeria’s president announced 51 civilians were killed in unrest following days of peaceful protests over police abuses and blamed “hooliganism” for the violence while asserting security forces used “extreme restraint”.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments in a statement released late Friday are expected to further inflame tensions after Amnesty International reported soldiers shot and killed at least 12 demonstrators Tuesday night as a large crowd sang the national anthem.

Buhari also said 11 policemen and seven soldiers had been killed by “rioters” as of Thursday, and “the mayhem has not stopped”.

He said another 37 civilians were injured. He was speaking to a special meeting with former heads of state and other officials on the way forward after some of Nigeria’s worst turmoil in years.

“Many lives have been lost” in Nigeria’s unrest, the president’s office announced Friday, as the government said days of peaceful protests over police abuses had been hijacked by thugs.

In a national address Thursday, Buhari did not mention the shootings that sparked international outrage. The president instead warned protesters against being used by “subversive elements” and “undermining national security and law and order”.

He reiterated that Friday, saying the government “will not fold its arms and allow miscreants and criminals continue to perpetrate acts of hooliganism”.

 

‘Speech killed our spirit’

Soldiers remained in parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, as a 24-hour curfew remained in place.

A witness of Tuesday night’s deadly shooting, 33-year-old Isaiah Abor, ventured out anyway to visit the scene where soldiers opened fire. He managed to escape the bloodshed.

“When [the soldiers] were making comments that the flag is not bulletproof – that’s when I knew this was going to go out of hand,” Abor said. Empty ammunition shells still littered the ground.

The president’s speech annoyed him. “The blood that stained a whole Nigerian flag, those youths were not even mentioned,” Abor said.

“We are not cowards. We will always come to this ground, and we will always feel for those that are gone,” Abor said.

Another protester, Olatunde Joshua Oluwanifemi, said: “The speech killed our spirit.”

Okechukwu Nwanguma, with the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Center, said the president’s comments, “devoid of sympathy”, were worrying.

Shielding those behind the deadly shootings will only lead to abuses by the police and military, Nwanguma said.

“If those who carried out the killings did so and nothing happens, it will encourage them and others to do the same thing next time.”

But citing the president’s comments, one influential group behind the protests, the Feminist Coalition, urged youth to stay at home, saying: “We need to stay alive to pursue our dreams to build the future.”

Others disagreed. If the protests have been hijacked by hoodlums, then Nigerian youth should not give up the struggle and instead “go back and re-strategise”, said Seriki Muritala with the National Youth Parliament.

#EndSARS campaign

The protests turned violent Wednesday after the military’s shooting a day earlier, as mobs vandalised and burned police stations, courthouses, TV stations and a hotel.

Police battled angry crowds with tear gas and gunfire. The looting and shooting continued on Thursday.

The demonstrations began early this month with calls for Nigeria’s government to shut down the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a notorious police unit known as SARS.

The squad was launched to fight crime but it carried out torture and killings, according to Amnesty International.

The #EndSARS campaign spread across the country and Buhari’s government announced it would disband the SARS unit.

The protest persisted with demonstrators calling for more widespread reforms of the police and an end to corruption.

In one attempt at calming tensions, the Lagos state government on Friday shared a list of ongoing prosecution against police officers accused of human rights abuses.

“Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality,” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said.

Alister, a protester who said his brother Emeka died from a stray bullet from the army, reacts while speaking near Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Tuesday [Sunday Alamba/AP]
An angry crowd shouted at him over the unrest as officials toured burned-out vehicles and the sacked palace of a Lagos ceremonial leader. The leader, or oba, is not popular with some Nigerians who see him as a product of the country’s often corrupt politics.

Opulence and grinding poverty are in close contact in Lagos, a city of some 20 million, and the inequality sharpens grievances in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

After touring the battered city, the governor told reporters he was “very traumatised” and “we lost people in several parts of the city”.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “We need to heal ourselves.”

He said the curfew would begin easing on Saturday and a panel looking into the unrest would begin receiving petitions on Monday.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

US election night scenarios: Early winner or ‘doomsday’?

Chris Helps of Earlham, Iowa, makes his way to the ballot box during early voting, October 20, 2020, in Adel, Iowa [Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo]

Israel won’t oppose US sale of ‘weapons systems’ to UAE

Asked about potential F-35 sales to the UAE, Trump said the 'process is moving along' [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]

WHO: Countries on ‘dangerous track’ in COVID-19 pandemic

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged leaders to take immediate action to prevent further unnecessary deaths [File: Christopher Black/WHO via Reuters]

New Borat film shows Rudy Giuliani with hand in his pants

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, said he was 'tucking in his shirt' in the scene from Sacha Baron Cohen's new Borat film [File: Julio Cortez/AP]
Most Read

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Erdogan defends testing Russian S-400, shrugs off US criticism

Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow [File: RIA Novosti via Reuters]

Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says

US President Donald Trump speaks about the agreement between Israel and Sudan in the Oval Office at the White House [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump says US ’rounding the turn’ on COVID-19: US elections live

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in Florida [Tom Brenner/Reuters]