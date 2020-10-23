How the world reacted to Libya ceasefire deal

The two main warring parties in Libya have signed a ceasefire agreement in Geneva, the UN says.

The two warring sides in Libya have signed an agreement for “a permanent ceasefire in all areas of Libya”, the United Nations Libya mission said in a Facebook post, showing live video of the ceremony to sign the agreement.

After mediation this week led by UN envoy for Libya, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the UN called a “historic achievement” and an “important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya”.

Libya has been racked by violence since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew and killed veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The North African country has been dominated by armed groups, riven by local conflicts, and divided between two bitterly opposed administrations: the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, and a rival administration in the east affiliated with renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Here is how global bodies and leaders reacted to the ceasefire announcement:

United Nations

Stephanie Turco Williams, the UN’s envoy to the troubled petroleum-rich country, said it was “a moment that will go down in history”.

“You have met for the sake of Libya, for your people in order to take concrete steps to put an end to their suffering,” she said at the signing ceremony.

“Nobody can love Libya as much as you do,” said Williams, who heads the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general for political affairs in Libya, Stephanie Williams, attends the talks between the rival factions at the UN office in Geneva [Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Reuters]

European Union

The European Commission welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in Libya and called for it to go into immediate effect and for peace talks to resume.

“The agreement of a permanent ceasefire is key for the resumption of a political dialogue,” EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Sano told reporters.

“It’s very important, as well, to see this accord put into effect.”

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned the viability of a permanent ceasefire signed between Libya’s two rival factions, one of which is supported by Ankara.

“Today’s ceasefire agreement was actually not made at the highest level, it was at a lower level. Time will tell whether it will last,” Erdogan, who backs the GNA, told reporters in Istanbul.

“So it seems to me that it lacks credibility,” he said.