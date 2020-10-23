Live
‘True progressive Bangladesh’: Cricketer hits critics for a six

Top cricketer Sanjida Islam’s viral photoshoot – dressed for her wedding and holding a bat – triggers both accolades and criticism.

The International Cricket Council retweeted the pictures to hundreds of thousands of followers [AFP/Courtesy of Sanjida Islam]
23 Oct 2020

One of Bangladesh’s top women cricketers has hit critics for a six after being accused of disrespecting national culture by posing for photos in full wedding attire and a bat.

Pictures of Sanjida Islam wielding a cricket bat while dressed in an orange sari and wearing dozens of bangles went viral after she posted them on social media last week.

The International Cricket Council – the sport’s governing body – retweeted the pictures to hundreds of thousands of worldwide followers with a tick against a wedding-ceremony checklist reading: “Dress, jewellery, cricket bat.”

But some in her Muslim-majority home country said she had gone too far.

“There is nothing in her that an Islamic society can follow,” said one on Facebook. Others called for “strict punishment”.

Most people, however, loved the impromptu photoshoot.

“I did not plan to pose with a bat,” said Sanjida, who went to the stadium with groom Mim Mosaddeak – who plays for Rangpur in the Bangladesh championship – the day before their formal vows.

While some in Bangladesh believed Sanjida Islam went too far, others loved the impromptu photoshoot [AFP/Courtesy of Sanjida Islam]
“I saw some kids playing; I just could not resist … my team-mates captured the moment beautifully.

“I shared the photos casually on Facebook and Instagram. I had no idea they would go viral,” she told AFP news agency.

Fans of Sanjida, who has played 16 one-day internationals and 54 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh, agreed with the cricketer.

“This photo reflects true progressive Bangladesh,” said one on social media.

Source : AFP

