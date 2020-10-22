Live
News|Politics

Sri Lanka Parliament votes to strengthen presidential power

Legislators approve a constitutional amendment that will concentrate power in the president’s hands.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will now be able to hold ministries as well as appoint and sack ministers [File: Ishara S Kodikara]
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will now be able to hold ministries as well as appoint and sack ministers [File: Ishara S Kodikara]
22 Oct 2020

Sri Lanka’s parliament approved a constitutional amendment that will concentrate power with the president and allow duel citizens to hold political office, which could strengthen President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s familial political clout.

The 20th Amendment to the constitution was passed on Thursday with a 91-vote majority as 156 legislators in the 225-member parliament voted in favour. Sixty-five legislators voted against.

With the change, Rajapaksa will be able to hold ministries as well as appoint and fire ministers. He will also be the appointing authority of the elections, public service, police, human rights, and bribery or corruption investigation commissions.

These commissions were perceived independent with a constitutional council comprising legislators from different political parties and civil personalities making the appointments. With the amendment, the constitutional council is abolished for a parliamentary council whose observations the president is not bound to implement.

The president can also dissolve Parliament after two years and six months of it being elected instead of the previous law that prohibited him from dissolving Parliament until six months before its five-year term ends.

Rajapaksa also overcame internal opposition to a clause that lifted a ban on dual citizens holding political office.

This will pave the way for a sibling to enter Parliament, further strengthening the Rajapaksa family’s hold on Sri Lanka’s political power. Currently, Rajapaksa’s older brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is prime minister. Another older brother and three nephews are also legislators – three of them ministers.

Rajapaksa renounced his US citizenship last year to run for president.

The amendment was passed with several changes because the Supreme Court earlier determined certain clauses in the original proposals were against people’s sovereignty and they needed approval in a public referendum to become law.

Sri Lanka has been ruled under a powerful executive presidential system since 1978, but a reformist government in 2015 clipped much of the president’s powers and gave them over to the parliament and independent commissions, saying successive presidents had been more authoritarian.

Rajapaksa, however, said reduced powers has deterred him from performing his duties.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Gilead’s remdesivir first to win US approval to treat COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Inc's drug becomes the first to win approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised patients [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

COVID-19 crisis to speed up depletion of Social Security

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic recession will drastically speed up the depletion of Social Security funds, a bipartisan think-tank warned on Thursday [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

New coronavirus surge in the US: What you need to know

The pandemic has already stretched the country’s healthcare system [Bing Guan/Reuters]

Israel delegation visits Sudan in push to normalise ties

A chartered plane left Tel Aviv for the Sudanese capital on Wednesday, according to the specialised air traffic website Flightradar24 [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Most Read

Nigeria president warns protesters; fails to address shooting

Protesters chant and sing solidarity songs as they barricade the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against police brutality [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Trump tests negative for COVID-19 pre-debate: US Elections live

US President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign stop at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida, US [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

‘Sick to my stomach’: White women who voted for Trump turn on him

Both US presidential candidates are appealing to women voters, who historically turn out in greater numbers than men [File: Emily Elconin/Reuters]

Refugees allege physical, sexual abuse by Croatian authorities

Asylum seekers say they were beaten by Croatian authorities after crossing into the EU country [Handout/Danish Refugee Council]