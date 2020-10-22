Live
News

Saad Hariri renamed as Lebanon PM a year after stepping down

Hariri secures enough support in parliamentary talks to be named prime minister and try to form a government.

Sunni leader Hariri's last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Sunni leader Hariri's last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
22 Oct 2020

Lebanon’s leading politician Saad Hariri has secured enough support in parliamentary talks to be named prime minister and try to form a government to tackle the worst crisis since the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

A tally of nominations declared by politicians after consultations with President Michel Aoun showed Hariri had won the backing of 47 parliamentarians, more than the number of MPs yet to formally declare their stance, Reuters news agency reported on Thursday.

Hariri would still face major challenges to navigate Lebanon’s power-sharing politics and agree a cabinet, which must then address a mounting list of woes: a banking crisis, currency crash, rising poverty and crippling state debts.

A new government will also have to contend with a COVID-19 surge and the fallout of the huge August explosion at Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Sunni leader Hariri’s last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago as protests gripped the country, furious at Lebanon’s ruling elite.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Dozens of legislators urge US to boycott Saudi Arabia-hosted G20

The legislators' letter came as Riyadh on Wednesday began a two-day Women 20 conference before the G20 summit [Mohammed Benmansour/Reuters]

Two women stabbed at Eiffel Tower in apparent racist attack

The Eiffel Tower dominates the Paris skyline [File: Ian Langsdon/EPA]

India extends high-speed internet ban in Kashmir

High-speed internet was cut off in August last year, when India revoked Kashmir's semi-autonomous status [File: Dar Yasin/AP]

US-Russia crew back to Earth in first post-lockdown space mission

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, members of the International Space Station board the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft [File: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos via AFP]
Most Read

Spike in South Korea flu shot deaths fuels vaccine doubts

A woman receives an influenza shot at a hospital in Seoul [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

Nigeria’s SARS: A brief history of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad

A demonstrator protests against Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos on October 17 [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]

After teacher’s killing, French Muslims fear rising Islamophobia

A French police officer stands next to a portrait of French teacher Samuel Paty on display on the facade of the Opera Comedie in Montpellier on October 21, 2020, during a national homage [Pascal Guyot/AFP]

US officials say Russia, Iran have obtained voter information

John Ratcliffe, director of National Intelligence, made the announcements on Wednesday [File: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo] (AP)