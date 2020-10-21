Live
News|Gaza

Israeli warplanes attack Hamas positions in Gaza Strip

Palestinian sources said Israeli military hit two agricultural areas in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

Flames are seen following an Israeli air attack in the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip [Said Khatib/AFP]
Flames are seen following an Israeli air attack in the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip [Said Khatib/AFP]
21 Oct 2020

Israeli warplanes have carried out an air raid targeting Hamas positions in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter that the raids late on Tuesday hit a purported tunnel belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas, adding that the attack had been carried out in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

However, Palestinian witnesses on the ground said two agricultural areas in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah were hit by three missiles.

Earlier, the Israeli army said a rocket fired from the Khan Younis area had been “intercepted by the Iron Dome” aerial defence system, without indicating if it had caused any casualties or damage.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket, nor has any comment been made about it by Palestinian authorities.

No information on casualties from either attack has been reported so far.

Several hours before the rocket was fired from Khan Younis on Tuesday, the Israeli army announced it had found a tunnel that crossed “dozens of metres into Israel from Gaza”.

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Israel did not know who had dug the tunnel, but said it held Hamas responsible for all activity in the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinians have used underground tunnels to smuggle all manner of commercial goods into Gaza.

The impoverished and densely populated Gaza Strip has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, after Hamas took over the coastal enclave.

Hamas and Israel reached an agreement at the end of September to cease hostilities, although attacks continued.

Israel has launched three offensives against the Gaza Strip since 2008, and there have been numerous flare-ups.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Tropical Storm Saudel lashes Philippines, heads for Vietnam

After lashing Philippines, Saudel is heading to Vietnam where scores have died amid weeks of heavy rains [Yen Duong/International Federation of the Red Cross/Handout via Reuters]

At least five dead in Karachi building blast: Rescue officials

Pakistan's troops and rescue workers look for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building following the explosion in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx grabs rocks from asteroid in historic mission

This NASA file image obtained August 11, 2020 shows an artist's rendering of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid's surface. [File: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University / AFP]

Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

Most Read

Nigeria: Protesters ‘shot dead’ by security forces in Lagos

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across Nigeria to demand an end to police violence [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]

China says India returns soldier who strayed across Ladakh border

India and China have amassed thousands of troops in the Ladakh region after a deadly clash in June [File: Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters]

France closes mosque in crackdown following teacher’s killing

A view of the Grand Mosque of Pantin, which will close following a request by the prefect in the northeastern suburbs of Paris [Christophe Archambault/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh shelling; rivals ‘head to US’ for talks

Azerbaijani soldiers fire an artillery piece during fighting on October 20, 2020 [Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence/AP]