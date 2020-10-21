Live
News

SARS: Why are tens of thousands of Nigerians protesting?

Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several days [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several days [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
21 Oct 2020

Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.

Young people mobilising through social media began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings.

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several days.

What is SARS?

SARS was a special police unit set up in 1984 as Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, battled rising levels of crime and kidnappings.

Initially, it was successful in reducing cases of violent crime but more recently the unit had been “turned into banditry”, according to Fulani Kwajafa, the man who set up SARS.

In June 2020, Amnesty International released a report that documented at least 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment and extrajudicial execution by SARS between January 2017 and May 2020.

What triggered the protests?

The protests were sparked by a viral video allegedly showing SARS officers killing a young man in the southern Delta state. Authorities denied the video was real.

The man who filmed the video was arrested, provoking even more anger.

How did the government respond?

With no signs of protesters backing down, President Muhammadu Buhari stepped in and disbanded the unit.

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reform in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people,” Buhari said.

Last week, Muhammed Adamu, inspector general of police, said all SARS officers would be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units.

That drew condemnation from protesters who pledged to keep up their campaign demanding accountability and justice for the victims of police brutality.

In recent days, the protests have turned violent with shots fired at demonstrators.

On Tuesday, Amnesty said there was “credible but disturbing evidence” that security forces in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, had shot at protesters, killing them.

Have the protests spread across the world?

The #EndSARS protests have taken place in several cities across the world including, London, Berlin, New York and Toronto.

Several celebrities like Kanye West, John Boyega, Diddy and Rihanna and Manchester United footballer Odion Ighalo have voiced their support for the protesters online.

On Tuesday, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on President Buhari and the Nigerian army “to stop killing” protesters.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Fighting rages as Armenia, Azerbaijan engage in talks: Live news

The mayor of the city of Martakert stands inside a building destroyed by shelling in Martakert [Aris Messinis/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Five things to know about the latest crisis

Regibe Guluyeva, 67, stands on the ruins of her home, which was hit by a rocket, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 18, 2020 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

In Pictures: Protests continue in Nigeria despite curfew

Authorities declared a 24-hour curfew in Nigeria's economic hub Lagos as violence flared in widespread protests that have rocked cities across the country. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

UN ‘concerned’ at India arrests of rights activists, NGO curbs

Bachelet said Indian activists and rights defenders have come under mounting pressure in recent months [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
Most Read

Nigeria: Protesters ‘shot dead’ by security forces in Lagos

France closes mosque in crackdown following teacher’s killing

A view of the Grand Mosque of Pantin, which will close following a request by the prefect in the northeastern suburbs of Paris [Christophe Archambault/AFP]

Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh shelling; rivals ‘head to US’ for talks

Azerbaijani soldiers fire an artillery piece during fighting on October 20, 2020 [Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence/AP]