Live
News|Arts and Culture

Banksy painting expected to fetch more than $6m at UK auction

‘Show Me the Monet’ is a satirical take on Claude Monet’s ‘The Water-Lily Pond’.

A member of staff poses in front of Banksy's 'Show Me the Monet' at Sotheby's auction house in London, Friday, October 16, 2020 [Alastair Grant/AP]
A member of staff poses in front of Banksy's 'Show Me the Monet' at Sotheby's auction house in London, Friday, October 16, 2020 [Alastair Grant/AP]
21 Oct 2020

A Banksy painting inspired by a Monet masterpiece is expected to fetch up to 5 million pounds ($6.5m) at a livestream auction on Wednesday, at Sotheby’s in London.

Show Me the Monet is based on The Water-Lily Pond, but with the idyllic scene ruined by fly-tipping – the dumping of waste in undesignated areas.

The work was first shown 15 years ago in London.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art for Europe, has said the painting marked an important transition in Banksy’s career.

“It’s at that moment that Banksy the graffiti artist, the street artist, makes his transition from the streets to the hallowed world of the gallery scene,” Branczik told AFP news agency.

Banksy, who has never revealed his identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.

“To me, he is a modern-day Voltaire,” Branczik said.

His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words: “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”

In 2018, his painting “Girl With Balloon” sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) at a Sotheby’s auction, and was immediately partially destroyed by a shredder that the artist had concealed in the frame.

He often takes on social justice issues.

In June, Banksy showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a painting portraying a candle-lit vigil under a United States flag. He also recently funded a refugee rescue ship.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Pakistan army to probe opposition allegation of pressuring police

Army chief General Bajwa orders probe into claims that provincial police chief was forced to arrest ex-PM's son-in-law [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

France: Killed teacher’s pupils handed over to judge amid probe

People attend a silent march to pay tribute to Samuel Paty in Paris on October 20. The slogan reads 'Love for all, hatred for no one' [Lucien Libert/Reuters]

UN’s Libya envoy ‘quite optimistic’ on ceasefire talks

Stephanie Williams says the two sides agreed to maintain 'the current state of calm on the front lines' [Reuters]

SARS: Lagos protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos

Thousands of Nigerians have demonstrated nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit SARS. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Most Read

SARS: Why are tens of thousands of Nigerians protesting?

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several days [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Nigeria: Protesters ‘shot dead’ by security forces in Lagos

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx grabs rocks from asteroid in historic mission

This NASA file image obtained August 11, 2020 shows an artist's rendering of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid's surface. [File: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University / AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Five things to know about the latest crisis

Regibe Guluyeva, 67, stands on the ruins of her home, which was hit by a rocket, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 18, 2020 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]