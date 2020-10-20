Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Footage posted on social media showed several hundred people out demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by the government

Security forces in Lagos have opened fire on demonstrators gathered at a protest site that has been the epicentre of widespread rallies against police brutality in Nigeria, according to several witnesses.

Three witnesses told Reuters news agency on Tuesday the soldiers fired at the protesters in the Lekki district of Nigeria’s largest city.

Gunfire and sirens could be heard in videos shot from near the site.

Footage posted on social media showed several hundred people out demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by the government as youth-led protests against police violence that began almost two weeks have spiralled.

Scenes of protesters removing a bullet from someone’s wound and pleading for help were broadcast in a live video by DJ Switch, a popular disc jockey, to 150,000 Instagram viewers.

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across Nigeria to demand an end to police violence. On Monday, Amnesty International said at least 15 people have been killed since the demonstrations began.

