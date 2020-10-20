Live
News

Indonesia rejected US request to host spy planes

Officials tell Reuters Indonesia turned down a US request to allow its P-8 Poseidon planes to land and refuel there.

Visitors stand next to a static US Navy aircraft the Poseidon P-8, left, and the USAF Boeing C-17A Globemaster III, right, on the tarmac during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 11, 2020 [File: Roslan Rahman/AFP]
Visitors stand next to a static US Navy aircraft the Poseidon P-8, left, and the USAF Boeing C-17A Globemaster III, right, on the tarmac during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 11, 2020 [File: Roslan Rahman/AFP]
20 Oct 2020

Indonesia rejected this year a proposal by the United States to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, according to four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter.

US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defence and foreign ministers before Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, rebuffed the request, the officials said.

Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defence minister, the US State Department press office and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US defence department and Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi declined to comment.

The proposition, which came as the US and China escalated their contest for influence in Southeast Asia, surprised Indonesia’s government, the officials said, because Indonesia has a long-standing policy of foreign policy neutrality. The country has never allowed foreign militaries to operate in the archipelago.

The P-8 plays a central role in keeping an eye on China’s military activity in the South China Sea, most of which Beijing claims as its territory. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei have rival claims to the resource-rich waters, through which $3 trillion worth of trade passes each year.

Indonesia is not a formal claimant to the strategically important waterway, but considers a portion of the South China Sea as its own. It has regularly repelled Chinese coastguard vessels and fishing boats from an area, which Beijing claims as its own.

But the country also has growing economic and investment links with China. It does not want to take sides in the conflict and is alarmed by growing tensions between the two superpowers, and by the militarisation of the South China Sea, Retno told Reuters news agency.

“We don’t want to get trapped by this rivalry,” Retno said in an interview in early September. “Indonesia wants to show all that we are ready to be your partner.”

‘Overreach’

Despite the strategic affinity between the US and Southeast Asian states in curbing China’s territorial ambitions, Dino Patti Djalal, a former Indonesian ambassador to the US, said the “very aggressive anti-China policy” of the US had unnerved Indonesia and the region.

“It’s seen as out-of-place,” he told Reuters. “We don’t want to be duped into an anti-China campaign. Of course, we maintain our independence, but there is deeper economic engagement and China is now the most impactful country in the world for Indonesia.”

Greg Poling, a Southeast Asia analyst from the Washington, DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said trying to get landing rights for spy planes was an example of clumsy overreach.

“It’s an indication of how little folks in the US government understand Indonesia,” he told Reuters. “There’s a clear ceiling to what you can do, and when it comes to Indonesia that ceiling is putting boots on the ground.”

The US recently has used military bases in Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia to operate P-8 flights over the South China Sea, military analysts said.

China has ramped up military exercises this year, while the US has increased the tempo of naval freedom of navigation operations, submarine deployments and surveillance flights.

The P-8, with its advanced radar, high definition cameras and acoustic sensors, has been mapping the islands, surface and underwater realms of the South China Sea for at least six years.

When carrying sonobuoys and missiles, the planes can detect and attack ships and submarines from long range. It also has communications systems that allow it to control unmanned aircraft.

In 2014, the US accused a Chinese fighter jet of coming within 20 feet and executing a barrel roll over a P-8 patrolling the South China Sea. China described the US complaint as “groundless”.

Source : Reuters
More from News

‘Vendetta’: Kashmir newspaper’s office sealed by India officials

Kashmiri journalists protest in Srinagar against a new media policy announced this year that seeks to regulate reporting in the disputed region [File: Dar Yasin/AP]

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

A face mask left behind near the euro sculpture in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, October 19, 2020 [Michael Probst/ AP]

Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis exposes ASEAN weaknesses: Report

A police officer stands guard in Maungdaw township in Rakhine State after the mass exodus of Rohingya in 2017 [File: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA]

Indian actor quits Sri Lanka cricket legend’s biopic after uproar

Tamil politicians in India accuse Muralitharan, who retired from Test cricket in 2010, of betraying fellow Tamils during Sri Lanka's civil war [File: Tim Chong/Reuters]
Most Read

Eyeing China, Australia joins ‘Quad’ drill with US, Japan, India

A US fighter jet takes part in a previous Malabar exercise [File: Nobuhiro Kubo/Reuters]

What role is Russia playing in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

A woman stands outside a shelter in the city of Stepanakert on October 10, 2020, during the continuing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Aris Messinis/AFP]

Muted microphones for Thursday’s final US presidential debate

Organisers want to avoid the final debate in the US presidential election descending into name calling and insults [File: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP

As US election nears, some Chinese firms turn away from the world

The CEO and founder of DY Innovations, based in the southern Chinese tech powerhouse of Shenzhen and which designed this automated drone battery swapper, says most of his customers are Chinese state-owned enterprises [File: Courtesy of DY Innovations via Michael Standaert/Al Jazeera]