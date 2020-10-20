Live
News|Military

Eyeing China, Australia joins ‘Quad’ drill with US, Japan, India

Military exercises set to take place in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are likely to upset China.

A US fighter jet takes part in a previous Malabar exercise [File: Nobuhiro Kubo/Reuters]
A US fighter jet takes part in a previous Malabar exercise [File: Nobuhiro Kubo/Reuters]
20 Oct 2020

Australia will take part in large-scale military exercises off the coast of India next month that will bring together a quartet of countries concerned by rising Chinese influence.

India, Japan, the United States and – for the first time since 2007 – Australia will take part in this November’s Malabar naval exercise, a move that is likely to lead to protests from China.

Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said late on Monday that the drills were about  “demonstrating our collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific” – a allusion to countering China’s power.

India’s Ministry of Defence said the naval drill would take place in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which has been a hotspot for Indo-Chinese strategic competition.

Over the last few decades, China has tried to significantly increase influence in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh, prompting acute concern in New Delhi.

The drill comes at a time of diplomatic tensions between China and Australia, economic tensions between China and the US and military tensions between China and India.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne ahead of the ‘Quad’ meeting of four Indo-Pacific nations’ foreign ministers [Charly Triballeau/Pool via AFP]
India and China have poured tens of thousands of troops into a remote Himalayan border zone since fighting a pitched battle in June in which 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

The so-called “Quad” has been touted as a means of countering Chinese influence – including a decades-long investment in modernising its army.

But the grouping has often faltered amid disagreements about how much to confront, contain or engage Beijing.

A renewed push to develop the Quad into a formal counterbalance to China included talks between foreign ministers in Tokyo earlier this month.

At that meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Asian allies to unite against China’s “exploitation, corruption and coercion” in the region.

Source : AFP
More from News

Child labour rising in Ghana and Ivory Coast’s cocoa farms: Study

Child labour levels were found to be higher than in 2010 when companies including Mars, Hershey, Nestle and Cargill agreed to reduce the worst forms of child labour in Ghana and Ivory Coast's cocoa sectors by 70 percent by 2020 [File: Thierry Gouegnon//Reuters]

Muted microphones for Thursday’s final US presidential debate

Organisers want to avoid the final debate in the US presidential election descending into name calling and insults [File: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Trump's tweet is 'the strongest support to Sudan’s transition to democracy' [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Epstein testimony secret

Maxwell had argued that she thought the deposition was confidential [File: Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images]
Most Read

Analysis: Don’t be fooled by high early US voting numbers

Voters in Lakeland, Florida after casting their ballots early, October 19, 2020 [Chris O'Meara/AP]

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

A supporter of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party attending a rally a day after the nationwide election in La Paz, Bolivia [David Mercado/Reuters]

Trump fights for votes in Arizona: US Election news

US President Donald Trump campaigned at rallies with large crowds in Arizona, a key swing state in the battle for the White House [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

France: Suspects behind beheading called for teacher’s death

A riot police officer stands guard as school children leave after paying homage to the slain history teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris [Michel Euler /AP)