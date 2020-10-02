World leaders wish Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has joined a growing list of world leaders who have been infected with the coronavirus.

World leaders have wished a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump who tested positive for COVID-19, potentially upending his election campaign for the November 2 presidential poll.

Trump said on Thursday he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in quarantine, after Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the disease that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” 74-year-old Trump tweeted.

Trump and the first lady had attended a fundraising event in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

President Trump has joined a growing list of world leaders who have been infected with the virus, along with more than 10 million people globally.

Here are reactions from world leaders:

European Council chief Charles Michel

EU chief Charles Michel on Friday wished President Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery after the US first couple tested positive for coronavirus.

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live,” Michel said in a tweet.

UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished President Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19.

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” Johnson, who was the first world leader to be hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, said on Twitter. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Indian PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Trump a quick recovery after the US president revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” Modi said on Twitter.

The Indian and US leaders appear to enjoy warm relations, with Modi hosting Trump at a huge US-style rally in his home state of Gujarat in February.

In September 2019 Trump and the Indian premier attended a similar event in Houston, Texas dubbed “Howdy Modi” in front of a huge crowd of Indian Americans.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, on Friday wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery after the US president and his wife Melania caught Covid-19.

In a tweet, Tedros wished the couple “a full and speedy recovery”. Trump is pulling the United States out of the WHO, accusing it of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and being too close to China.

The Russian government

“Of course, we wish President Trump a swift recovery,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He added that President Vladimir Putin plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but that the Kremlin will make an announcement when this happens.