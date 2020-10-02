Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Donald Trump

Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19: Live news

The President and the First lady are currently under quarantine after Trump’s aid Hope Hicks tested positive as well.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are both under quarantine [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
By 
Virginia Pietromarchi
2 Oct 2020
  • US President Donald Trump has said in a tweet that he and his wife Melania have contracted the coronavirus and are entering quarantine.
  • Trump’s tweet on Friday came after Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the disease, after months of downplaying the severity of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States.
  • The news reverberated through world media and financial markets, raising questions over what will be the effects on next month’s presidential election.

Here are the latest updates:

07:07 GMT – Trump’s rally in Florida cancelled

The US health protection agency, CDC, recommends a 14-day quarantine for people who tested positive to COVID-19. Within this timeframe, Trump was due to speak at rallies in Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona. All three are swing states.

The White House already issued a new schedule for Trump’s activities that did not include his planned trip to Florida. His only scheduled event is a “phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.

 

06:51 GMT – At greater risk

Questions loom over the health impact of COVID-19 on Trump who is 74 years old, and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden who is 77 years old.

Due to their age, both are in the category of people at greater risk of severe illness from the virus.

06:30 GMT – The UK wishes Trump speedy recovery

The British government wishes Trump a speedy recovery but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, said a British minister.

“All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

“We know what it’s like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon,” he said, referring to Boris Johnson who fell gravely ill after catching COVID-19 in March.

06:15 GMT – Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘should be in isolation’

Speaking to CNN, professor of Medicine and Surgery Jonathan Reiner, said that House speaker Nancy Pelosi should be in isolation as it is possible that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence could become ill, in which case she would likely need to step in.

05:30 GMT – Trump says he tests positive to COVID-19

Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive to the coronavirus.

The news came a few hours after the president and the first lady started a quarantine as they found out that Hope Hicks, one of his closest aid, had tested positive.

