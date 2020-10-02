Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Lebanon puts 111 towns in lockdown to stop COVID-19 spread

Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase of cases in recent weeks with more than 40,000 cases registered since February.

On Thursday, 1,248 cases were reported over 24 hours as well as seven deaths, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
On Thursday, 1,248 cases were reported over 24 hours as well as seven deaths, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
2 Oct 2020

More than 100 towns and villages across Lebanon have been ordered into a lockdown after hundreds of people tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days as well as a shortage of hospital beds.

Outgoing Minister of Interior Mohammed Fahmi said in a statement on Friday the complete lockdown of 111 towns and villages will go into effect from Sunday morning and last until October 12.

Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks with more than 40,000 cases registered since February in the country of five million. The country has reported coronavirus-related 374 deaths so far.

On Thursday, 1,248 new cases and seven deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this week the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units dedicated to coronavirus cases has reached 84 percent.

Fahmi’s order listed the names of towns and villages in northern, southern, central and eastern Lebanon as well as some suburbs of the capital, Beirut, saying all state and private institutions will be closed during the period.

It added that all social events and gatherings will be cancelled and the ministry will coordinate with local religious officials over the closure of places of worship and religious events.

The minister said a nationwide curfew from 1am local time until sunrise remains in force.

Lebanon, which is in a severe financial and economic crisis, was among the most successful countries in containing the virus in its early months.

Cases began increasing after the country’s only international airport reopened in early July and a lockdown was eased.

The figures shot up dramatically following a devastating explosion in Beirut on August 4 that killed 195 people and wounded more than 6,000.

Medical officials had warned of the dangers of crowding at hospitals in the aftermath of the explosion, at funerals, or as people searched through the rubble.

Source : AP
More from News

US stocks sink after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US stocks dipped on Friday as the uncertainty and volatility mounts after US President Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

How is Joe Biden doing in the polls? Ask the Russian ruble

The market is betting a Democrat in the White House will more likely impose harsher sanctions on Russia, and the risk of such penalties might increase if the Kremlin tries to interfere in the vote to prevent a Biden win [File: Bloomberg]

Lead poisoning fears at Greek refugee camp built on military site

Fragments of old ammunition have been found at Kara Tepe, raising fears of lead poisoning [Courtesy: Aegean Boat Report]

Turkey slams EU threat of sanctions over East Med dispute

Ankara and Athens staged rival war games in the disputed waters and ramped up their rhetoric in August, prompting Greece and Cyprus to demand a robust EU response [File: Turkish defence ministry via AFP]  
Most Read

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Trump denounces ‘all white supremacists’ including Proud Boys

The president has a long history of making comments that his critics view as racist or as supportive of racist groups [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

Trump has ‘mild symptoms’ of COVID-19: Live news

A long list of world leaders have offered their best wishes and a speed recovery to the presidential couple [Chris Kleponis/EPA-EFE]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]