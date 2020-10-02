Live
News

Colombia sees surge in mass killings in 2020: UN

The United Nations reports a surge in mass killings in various regions of the South American country in recent months.

A Colombian woman cries in front her house, which was destroyed during an attack in the village of La Caucana, Antioquia province [File: Reuters]
A Colombian woman cries in front her house, which was destroyed during an attack in the village of La Caucana, Antioquia province [File: Reuters]
2 Oct 2020

Colombia has recorded at least 42 massacres since the start of 2020, the highest number since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement with the former FARC fighters, the United Nations has said.

The UN, which is responsible for verifying application of the agreement, said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was concerned about the surge in mass killings in various regions of the South American country in recent months. The UN defines a massacre as the killing of three or more people at one time.

It said 13 other incidents were being verified.

The UN peace mission in Colombia recorded 36 massacres in 2019, 29 in 2018 and 11 in 2017.

“These crimes take place mainly in areas of poverty where the state has little presence, where the illegal economy reigns and there are disputes between illegal armed groups and criminal organisations,” said the report published on Thursday.

Colombia is experiencing a surge in violence due to armed groups that finance themselves through drug trafficking, according to the Colombian government.

The UN also noted the “relentless violence” against former FARC fighters, with 50 of them killed since the start of the year.

In total since the signing of the agreement, 224 former fighters have been killed and 20 have disappeared.

The UN also noted an increase in violence against human rights activists and civil society leaders, with 48 killings, including nine people from ethnic minorities and five women, this year.

Source : AFP
More from News

Turkey slams EU threat of sanctions over East Med dispute

Ankara and Athens staged rival war games in the disputed waters and ramped up their rhetoric in August, prompting Greece and Cyprus to demand a robust EU response [File: Turkish defence ministry via AFP]  

US economy adds 661,000 jobs in September as recovery slows

The September jobs report is the last monthly snapshot of the US labour market American voters will see before the November 3 presidential election [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

India Dalit rape victim family ‘locked up as police burned body’

A man holds a placard during a protest over the death of a Hathras rape victim in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 – What happens next?

President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One after a recent campaign event in Hagerstown, Maryland [File/Pablo Martinez Monsivais] (AP)

Contact tracing Donald Trump – The week he caught the virus

Many in Trump's entourage, here seen in the Rose Garden at a ceremony on September 26, regularly do not wear face masks [Shawn Thew/EPA]

Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19: Live news

US Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are among government officials taking daily COVID-19 tests [File: Ints Kalnins/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenians [Tofik Babayev/AFP]