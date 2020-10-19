Live
News|Donald Trump

US to remove Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism list: Trump

The US president says transitional government in Khartoum agreed to pay $335m to ‘US terror victims and families’.

The US leader made the announcement over Twitter [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
The US leader made the announcement over Twitter [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
19 Oct 2020

President Donald Trump has said the United States will remove Sudan from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after the government in Khartoum paid compensation to victims of attacks.

Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, said in a Twitter post on Monday Sudan had agreed to pay $335m to “US terror victims and families”.

“New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to US terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!” he wrote.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said the development is “quite significant for the Sudanese administration and the people of Sudan”.

“They believe that with Sudan removed from the list of the state sponsors of terrorism the foreign investment will come and the economy will improve,” she said.

The removal from the list has been a top priority for Sudan’s transitional government which has been in power since August last year following the military removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in the face of months-long protests against his rule.

The US government added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of “terrorism” in 1993 over allegations that al-Bashir’s government was supporting “terrorist” groups. The designation makes Sudan technically ineligible for debt relief and urgently needed financing from major international institutions.

The US Congress would need to approve the removal after being formally notified by the president.

Shortly after Trump’s Twitter post, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Trump and said Sudanese authorities were looking forward to his “official notification to Congress rescinding the designation of Sudan as a state-sponsor of terrorism, which has cost Sudan too much”.

Earlier in the day, a US government source had told the Reuters news agency negotiations related to Sudan’s deposit in escrow of a $335m settlement to victims of al-Qaeda attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 were expected to conclude in the next two days.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

A supporter of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party attending a rally a day after the nationwide election in La Paz, Bolivia [David Mercado/Reuters]

Is the world suffering from pandemic fatigue?

US charges six Russian military officers with widespread hacking

A poster showing six wanted Russian military intelligence officers is displayed before a news conference at the Department of Justice [Pool: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Embattled Thai PM recalls parliament as thousands protest

Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump calls Fauci ‘a disaster’: US Election live news

Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said it was no surprise that Trump contracted the coronavirus [File: Graeme Jennings/The Associated Press]

France: Suspects behind beheading called for teacher’s death

A riot police officer stands guard as school children leave after paying homage to the slain history teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris [Michel Euler /AP)

What role is Russia playing in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

A woman stands outside a shelter in the city of Stepanakert on October 10, 2020, during the continuing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Aris Messinis/AFP]

Chinese soldier captured in Ladakh, India says will be returned

Indian army trucks carrying supplies move in convoy towards areas in the Ladakh region [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]