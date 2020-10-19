Live
News|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

US legislators call on Egypt’s el-Sisi to release prisoners

Letter urges Egyptian president to release activists, journalists, lawyers and prisoners of conscience.

A picture taken during a guided tour organised by Egypt's State Information Service on February 11, 2020, shows prisoners waiting their turn to receive treatment at Tora prison clinic in the Egyptian capital, Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A picture taken during a guided tour organised by Egypt's State Information Service on February 11, 2020, shows prisoners waiting their turn to receive treatment at Tora prison clinic in the Egyptian capital, Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]
19 Oct 2020

More than 50 United States politicians are calling on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to release activists, journalists, lawyers and prisoners of conscience.

In a letter released on Monday, 55 congressional Democrats (and one independent) urged el-Sisi to release those “unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental human rights”.

The letter is spearheaded by three Democratic lawmakers: Ro Khanna, Jim McGovern and Sherrod Brown.

“The unjust detention of Egyptian human rights defenders, peaceful political activists and other prisoners of conscience is in direct opposition to the rights and freedoms enshrined in Egyptian and American law,” said McGovern.

The politicians warned that the continued unjust imprisonment might result in their deaths in the face of significant COVID-19 outbreaks in Egyptian prisons.

“We are deeply disturbed that in the middle of a pandemic, the Egyptian government continues to wrongfully hold these political prisoners in overcrowded prisons – places where we know COVID-19 can spread like wildfire and cause severe illness and death,” added McGovern.

The lawmakers warned that the continued unjust imprisonment might result in their deaths in the face of massive COVID-19 outbreaks in Egyptian prisons [File: Khaled Desouki /AFP] (AFP)
“Even in the middle of a global pandemic, President Sisi continues to lock up prisoners in notoriously overcrowded, dangerous prisons,” said Khanna.

“As the second largest recipient of US foreign military financing, US lawmakers have a special responsibility to press the Sisi government to free political prisoners and end its systematic human rights violations,” added Khanna. “President Sisi must release human rights activists, lawyers and other prisoners of conscience before they face a COVID-19 death sentence behind bars.”

The letter specifically calls for the release of political activists Ramy Shaath, Zyad el-Elaimy, and Alaa Abdel Fattah; human rights lawyers Mohamed el Baqer and Mahienour el-Massry; journalists Esraa Abdel Fattah and Solafa Magdy, and other unjustly detained prisoners of conscience facing life-and-death risks in Egyptian prisons.

The letter warned el-Sisi that “the imprisonment of prisoners of conscience and other violations of human rights fundamentally undermines our countries’ mutual interests and values”.

Egypt’s government has waged an unprecedented crackdown on dissent since 2013 when el-Sisi led a military coup that deposed his democratically elected predecessor, Mohamed Morsi of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood movement.

In April, the United Nations urged Egypt to release prisoners “convicted of non-violent offences and those who are in pretrial detention who make up just below one-third of those in jail”.

It noted Egypt’s detention facilities are often overcrowded, unhygienic and lack resources.

In a report last July, Human Rights Watch said at least 14 prisoners and detainees have died, most likely from COVID-19 complications, in 10 detention facilities.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Taiwan says diplomat injured in clash with Chinese side in Fiji

The confrontation broke out at a reception to mark Taiwan's National Day, in the Fijian capital, Suva [File: Chiang Ying-ying/ AP]

Pakistan opposition leader ‘arrested’ after anti-government rally

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaks during an anti-government rally in Karachi [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]

Twelve bodies found in Libya mass graves

Hundreds have been killed and some 200,000 people displaced in Libya since the latest escalation, which began in April 2019 [File: Mahmud Turkia/AFP]

Nigeria holds vigil for those killed by anti-robbery squad

Nigerian protests against police brutality continued on Sunday for an 11th day, with demonstrators fending off attacks from gangs suspected to be backed by the police, warnings from the Nigerian military and a government order to stop because of COVID-19 [Sunday Alamba/AP]
Most Read

‘We are not afraid’: France rallies after teacher beheaded

A person holds a placard reading 'I am Samuel' as people gather on Place du Capitole in Toulouse on October 18, 2020, in homage to history teacher Samuel Paty two days after he was beheaded by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen [Photo by Georges Gobet/AFP]

N Korea ‘treats detainees as worth less than animals’, says HRW

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10, 2020 [KCNA via Reuters]

India may see 2.6m COVID-19 cases a month if rules relaxed: Panel

Women wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitise a 'pandal', or a temporary pavilion, ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

UN chief urges Nagorno-Karabakh rivals to respect truce

An Armenian soldier walks at the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh [Aris Messinis/ AFP]