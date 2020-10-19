Live
News|Censorship

Police in Thailand to investigate media over protests coverage

Document alleges reporting might have affected ‘national security’ or the Thai people’s ‘good morals’.

Pro-democracy protesters at a rally on Sunday. Police are investigating some media outlets over their coverage of the demonstrations [Gorge Silva/Reuters]
Pro-democracy protesters at a rally on Sunday. Police are investigating some media outlets over their coverage of the demonstrations [Gorge Silva/Reuters]
19 Oct 2020

Police in Thailand are seeking an investigation of four independent media outlets and a protest group for their coverage of recent protests on suspicion of breaking emergency measures restricting information, according to a document that was published by local media on Monday.

“It appears that there was content that affected state security, peace and order, or the good morals of the people,” the document, dated October 16, quoted police as saying.

Police said they would ask Thailand’s broadcast regulator and digital ministry to investigate the outlets, which include Voice TV, The Reporters and Prachathai “and suspend broadcasting or remove computer information”, the statement said.

Police said there would be a briefing on the subject, but made no immediate comment.

In response, Prachathai said it was “honoured to report accurate info on human rights and political development” and would try its best to continue to do so. Thapanee Eidsrichai, founder of The Reporters, said the organisation had yet to receive an official order and the organisation would “continue to do its duty”.

The editorial board of the Thai Enquirer, which was not among those named in the document, voiced its support of a free media.

“Instead of dialogue, opening up discussions and press, the government has chosen to embrace its authoritarian roots and censor, shutdown, and intimidate journalists working to present the news,” Editor-in-Chief Cod Satrusayang wrote in a statement, urging the government to rescind the order.

Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok on Sunday, despite a government ban on protests that was imposed on Thursday.

They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led a coup in 2014 and entrenched his position in elections last year, and the monarchy to be reformed.

A spokesman for the prime minister said on Sunday that Prayuth was concerned about the spreading protests and wanted to talk.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Chile rallies turn violent, raising concern about referendum vote

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Chile on Sunday, but the rallies descended into violence [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

‘We are not afraid’: France rallies after teacher beheaded

A person holds a placard reading 'I am Samuel' as people gather on Place du Capitole in Toulouse on October 18, 2020, in homage to history teacher Samuel Paty two days after he was beheaded by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen [Photo by Georges Gobet/AFP]

US election: Trump and Biden campaign in states they hope to flip

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden boards his campaign plane en route to Durham, North Carolina [Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]

American Voter: Deana Wagner

Deana Wagner's top election issue is corruption [Courtesy of Deana Wagner]
Most Read

UN chief urges Nagorno-Karabakh rivals to respect truce: Live

An Armenian soldier walks at the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh [Aris Messinis/ AFP]

Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election

Voters took precautions against COVID-19 [Juan Karita/AP Photo]

‘Incredibly disturbing’: Whitmer slams Trump’s rally rhetoric

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said Trump's rhetoric puts her in danger [File: Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]

Arms embargo on Iran expires despite US opposition

The end of the embargo means Iran will legally be able to buy and sell conventional arms, including missiles, helicopters and tanks [File: West Asia News Agency/Reuters]