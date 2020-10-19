Live
News

Iran hits back at US sanctions threat after arms embargo expiry

Iran says it will sell weapons to countries that ‘won’t misuse them’ and will employ them strictly for defence purpose.

The US tried to stop the lifting of the arms embargo on Iran twice in the UN Security Council [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
The US tried to stop the lifting of the arms embargo on Iran twice in the UN Security Council [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
19 Oct 2020

Tehran, Iran – Tehran has hit back at a US threat of sanctions on anyone looking to make deals with Iran after the arms embargo on its military expired, saying Washington’s threats show the futility of US action and rhetoric on sanctions.

After a long-standing conventional arms embargo on Iran ended on Sunday despite Washington’s opposition, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of consequences for any individuals or entities that conduct arms deals with Iran.

“Pompeo’s remarks are the most important sign that not even he believes unilateral US sanctions have been successful, and no [UN sanctions] have been reinstated,” spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

“Iran continues to believe it can operate within the framework of international agreements. What they fear is Iran’s return to the massive market of technology and arms exports,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that Iran produces 90 percent of its defence needs locally and will mostly look to export arms rather than import them.

In an interview with state television on Sunday night, Iran’s defence minister Amir Hatami said Iran would only sell weapons to countries that it is sure “won’t misuse them” and will employ them strictly for defence purposes.

“Unlike the Americans, we wouldn’t do just about everything for money,” he said, pointing out that the US sells billions of dollars of arms to Arab nations in the Middle East that fuel wars.

Iran’s foreign ministry said “unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have no place” in the country’s defence doctrine.

The US tried to stop the lifting of the arms embargo on Iran twice at the UN Security Council.

In August, it introduced a resolution to indefinitely extend the embargo while in September it claimed it unilaterally reinstated UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo.

On both occasions, the UNSC rejected the moves, saying they have no legal basis.

The 13-year ban came to an end as part of Resolution 2231 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an accord signed in 2015 that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and has since blacklisted the entire Iranian financial sector.

The expiry of the embargo means Iran will face no challenges by the UNSC in trying to buy or sell conventional weapons, which include tanks, missiles and fighter jets among others.

A European ban on arms deals with Iran, separate from the UN arms embargo, will remain in place until 2023.

“For the past 10 years, countries have refrained from selling weapons to Iran under various UN measures. Any country that now challenges this prohibition will be very clearly choosing to fuel conflict and tension over promoting peace and security,” Pompeo, who had led efforts to block the lifting of the embargo at the UN, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Any nation that sells weapons to Iran is impoverishing the Iranian people by enabling the regime’s diversion of funds away from the people and toward the regime’s military aims.”

In trying to stop the lifting of the arms embargo, Pompeo had warned that Russia, China and others could rush to sell advanced weapons to Tehran.

On Sunday, Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz also vowed to take “whatever measures necessary” to prevent Iran from purchasing weapons.

 

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Egyptian comedian Shady Abu Zaid released from prison

Abu Zaid was charged with joining an outlawed group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, and disseminating false news [Screengrab Youtube]

What role is Russia playing in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

A woman stands outside a shelter in the city of Stepanakert on October 10, 2020, during the continuing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Aris Messinis/AFP]

US legislators call on Egypt’s el-Sisi to release prisoners

A picture taken during a guided tour organised by Egypt's State Information Service on February 11, 2020, shows prisoners waiting their turn to receive treatment at Tora prison clinic in the Egyptian capital, Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Taiwan says diplomat injured in clash with Chinese side in Fiji

The confrontation broke out at a reception to mark Taiwan's National Day, in the Fijian capital, Suva [File: Chiang Ying-ying/ AP]
Most Read

‘We are not afraid’: France rallies after teacher beheaded

A person holds a placard reading 'I am Samuel' as people gather on Place du Capitole in Toulouse on October 18, 2020, in homage to history teacher Samuel Paty two days after he was beheaded by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen [Photo by Georges Gobet/AFP]

Pakistan opposition leader ‘arrested’ after anti-government rally

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaks during an anti-government rally in Karachi [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]

‘Incredibly disturbing’: Whitmer slams Trump’s rally rhetoric

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said Trump's rhetoric puts her in danger [File: Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]

N Korea ‘treats detainees as worth less than animals’, says HRW

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10, 2020 [KCNA via Reuters]