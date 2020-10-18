Nagorno-Karabakh says military death toll nears 700: Live

New truce agreement came a week after Russia-brokered deal failed to stop the worst fighting in the region in decades.
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaking new ceasefire agreement hours after it came into effect.
Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of violating the ceasefire over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region just hours after it was due to have taken effect at midnight.
“Armenian forces grossly violated another agreement,” the defence ministry in Baku said in a statement, accusing them of firing artillery and mortars in various directions and of launching early morning attacks along the front line.
The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 40 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 673 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on September 27.
The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.
Shushan Stepanyan, a spokeswoman for Armenia’s defence ministry, said on Twitter that Azerbaijan fired artillery shells and rockets in the early hours of Sunday.
