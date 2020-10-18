Nagorno-Karabakh says military death toll nears 700: Live

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaking new ceasefire agreement hours after it came into effect.

Defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said the death toll among its military has risen to 673.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed the ceasefire, which came into force at midnight on Sunday (20:00 GMT Saturday), following mediation by the co-chairs of the Minsk Group.

Sunday, October 18

07:50 GMT – Azerbaijan says Armenian forces violating ceasefire

Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of violating the ceasefire over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region just hours after it was due to have taken effect at midnight.

“Armenian forces grossly violated another agreement,” the defence ministry in Baku said in a statement, accusing them of firing artillery and mortars in various directions and of launching early morning attacks along the front line.

07:31 GMT – Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 40 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 673 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on September 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

Relatives of people who were killed when a rocket hit their home mourn during their funeral in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

07:00 GMT – Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating new truce in Nagorno-Karabakh

Shushan Stepanyan, a spokeswoman for Armenia’s defence ministry, said on Twitter that Azerbaijan fired artillery shells and rockets in the early hours of Sunday.

