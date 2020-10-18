Live
News

Nagorno-Karabakh says military death toll nears 700: Live

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaking new ceasefire agreement hours after it came into effect.

Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home in Ganja [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home in Ganja [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
By 
Arwa Ibrahim
18 Oct 2020
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the newly agreed truce.
  • Defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said the death toll among its military has risen to 673.
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed the ceasefire, which came into force at midnight on Sunday (20:00 GMT Saturday), following mediation by the co-chairs of the Minsk Group.

Sunday, October 18

07:50 GMT – Azerbaijan says Armenian forces violating ceasefire

Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of violating the ceasefire over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region just hours after it was due to have taken effect at midnight.

“Armenian forces grossly violated another agreement,” the defence ministry in Baku said in a statement, accusing them of firing artillery and mortars in various directions and of launching early morning attacks along the front line.

07:31 GMT – Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 40 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 673 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on September 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

Relatives of people who were killed when a rocket hit their home mourn during their funeral in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

07:00 GMT – Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating new truce in Nagorno-Karabakh

Shushan Stepanyan, a spokeswoman for Armenia’s defence ministry, said on Twitter that Azerbaijan fired artillery shells and rockets in the early hours of Sunday.

06:40 GMT – Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire deal

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic-Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls

President Alpha Conde, 82, is hoping for a third term in office [John Wessels/AFP]

Turkish Cypriots to vote in presidential runoff

A polling clerk shows a ballot paper and a voting stamp at a polling station during the second round of presidential elections in Nicosia, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [Ali Ihsan Akca /Anadolu Agency]

Landslide hits Vietnam army barracks, 22 soldiers missing

Flooded villages are seen in Quang Tri province, Vietnam on October 13, 2020 [Ho Cau/VNA via Reuters]

Israel says formal diplomatic ties with Bahrain to begin Sunday

From left: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after signing the Abraham Accords [File: Tom Brenner/ Reuters]
Most Read

Arms embargo on Iran expires despite US opposition

The end of the embargo means Iran will legally be able to buy and sell conventional arms, including missiles, helicopters and tanks [File: West Asia News Agency/Reuters]

The identity of Trump’s creditors is not a mystery

During an NBC town hall on Thursday, the event moderator asked Donald Trump 'who do you owe $421m to', citing a New York Times story on Trump's tax returns [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Trump hits back at Republican senator after criticism

US Senator Ben Sasse said Donald Trump treats the presidency like a 'business opportunity', among other criticism [Kevin Dietsch/AP]

Turkey raises Black Sea gas field estimate after new discovery

The find by the drilling vessel Fatih is Turkey's biggest natural gas discovery [Presidential Press Office/Handout/Reuters]