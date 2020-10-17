Live
Baghdad: Kurd party offices torched by Hashd al-Shaabi supporters

Hundreds of Hashd demonstrators swept past a security detail and stormed the offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The Hashd paramilitaries were formed in 2014 from mostly-Shia armed groups and volunteers to fight the ISIL [File: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
17 Oct 2020

Supporters of Hashd al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary network dominated by Iran-backed factions, burned down the main Kurdish party’s headquarters in Baghdad after criticism from a Kurdish ex-minister.

Hundreds of Hashd demonstrators swept past a security detail on Friday and stormed into the offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which runs the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq, and torched them.

Protesters burned Kurdish flags while others carried posters of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

The Hashd paramilitaries were formed in 2014 from mostly-Shia armed groups and volunteers to fight the ISIL (ISIS) group.

Hashd has since been formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces and has representation in parliament, and it has spawned several ideologically affiliated armed groups.

Earlier this month, Hoshyar Zebari, Iraq’s longtime former foreign minister and a key Kurdish power-broker, said the government needed to “clean up the Green Zone [in Baghdad] from the presence of Hashd militias”.

They were operating “outside the law”, Zebari, a KDP member, said in comments to the US-funded Al-Hurra television.

Vian Sabry, head of the KDP bloc in parliament, condemned Saturday’s attack.

“This isn’t a protest because protests are supposed to be peaceful as per the constitution,” she told AFP news agency, blaming “unaccountable factions for being behind such acts”, without elaborating.

On October 1, Kurdish authorities accused Hashd fighters of firing rockets at the airport in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, where US troops are based.

About 90 rocket attacks have targeted the US presence in Iraq since the January drone strike, with several claimed by pro-Iran factions.

Source : AFP
