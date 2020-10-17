Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Arden’s opponent Collins concedes defeat after lagging behind Ardern with a quarter of the votes to be counted.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party won the country’s general election on Saturday after her opponent Judith Collins conceded with almost a quarter of the votes still to be counted.

“To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party,” Collins said in a televised speech.

With more than 75 percent of the votes counted, Labour has 49 percent of the vote and its ally the Green Party has 7.6 percent, with Collins’s National Party holding 27 percent.

