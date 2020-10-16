Live
News|Politics

Thailand’s Prayuth will not resign, protesters vow more rallies

The prime minister’s resignation is a key protest demand, along with reform of the country’s powerful monarchy.

Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during a rally against the state of emergency on Thursday night [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during a rally against the state of emergency on Thursday night [Diego Azubel/EPA]
16 Oct 2020

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday he would not resign, as anti-government protesters promised to continue their rallies despite a ban on demonstrations under new emergency measures.

Prayuth held an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday morning after tens of thousands of  people thronged central Bangkok on Thursday night even after the ban on protests. They said they would continue their demonstrations on Friday.

The prime minister said the government would not hesitate to use its new powers.

“I’m not quitting,” he said. “The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent … It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases.”

The student-led demonstrations began in July, directed at not only Prayuth, the leader of the 2014 military coup, but King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in the biggest challenge for years to an establishment long dominated by the army and palace.

The government imposed an emergency decree on Thursday, giving the authorities the power to arrest demonstrators without warrants, and also to seize “electronic communications equipment, data and weapons”. Online messages that “threaten national security” are also banned.

Despite the announcement, tens of thousands of Thais congregated among Bangkok’s shopping malls and luxury hotels on Thursday night to continue their fight for reform.

Prayuth said the emergency declaration was necessary because of “violence” and an “unprecedented incident” during the rallies earlier this week.

Charges over motorcade

On Wednesday, videos shared widely on social media showed Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti sitting inside the yellow car as it inched its way – surrounded by police – through crowds of people holding their arms aloft in the three-finger salute and shouting their demands.

Thailand’s Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti inside a royal motorcade as it anti-government protesters (back) hold up the three-finger salute. Two men have been charged over the incident [Teera Noisakaran/AFP]
Police said on Friday that two men would be charged with attempted violence against the queen as a result of the incident.

Section 110 of the Thai criminal code carries a sentence of 16 years to life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of violence or attempted violence against the queen, heir apparent or regent, with a death sentence if the act is likely to endanger their life.

There was no indication in the videos of the queen being harmed, and she later went on to perform her palace duties at a temple.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Pakistan cricket body to probe after player reports corruption

The Pakistan Cricket Board did not identify the player or give further details [Al Jazeera]

Mexico ex-defence minister arrested in US on ‘drug charges’

Cienfuegos, 72, headed the defence ministry under former President Enrique Pena Nieto [File: Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

Kashmir’s political parties unite to fight for return of autonomy

Indian-administered Kashmir leaders address the media after their meeting in Srinagar [Danish Ismail/Reuters]

Japan to release radioactive Fukushima water into the sea: Media

The Fukushima Daiichi power plant was devastated in the earthquake and gigantic tsunami that hit northeast Japan in March 2011 [File: Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) handout]
Most Read

‘Jacindamania’ set to return Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Supporters line up for selfies with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she campaigns in Auckland [Fiona Goodall/Reuters]

Trump, Biden go at it – from a distance – in US town hall events

Donald Trump and Joe Biden held dueling televised town hall meetings [AFP]

Armenia, Azerbaijan battle an online war over Nagorno-Karabakh

The resumption of the decades-old conflict triggered a full-blown information war [Al Jazeera]

WHO trial finds remdesivir has little effect on COVID-19

A pharmacist doctor working on the basics of the raw materials for the drug remdesivir. Early results from a World Health Organization study suggest it has little to no effect on patients in hospital with COVID-19 [File: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]